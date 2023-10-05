Straight Talk Wireless, the beloved budget-friendly cell phone provider known for its no-nonsense approach to mobile service, is upping the ante with a delightful surprise for its users. Starting October 5th, customers signing up for the Gold and Platinum plans will receive an additional perk that’s sure to bring smiles to their faces: a complimentary Walmart+ membership.

Straight Talk Wireless, which has long been a go-to choice for savvy mobile users, offers affordable plans that come loaded with features, making it a standout in the crowded telecom market. With these new additions to their already impressive Gold and Platinum plans, they’re setting a new standard in value for customers.

For those not yet acquainted with Straight Talk Wireless, it’s all about simplifying the mobile experience. They ride on America’s most reliable network, ensuring you have a solid connection wherever you go.

The Gold Plan – $55/month

Straight Talk’s Gold plan is an absolute steal at just $55 per month. With Auto-Refill, you can snag it for a mere $50/month for the first three months. What do you get for this unbelievably affordable price?

Unlimited Data : Unlimited data, so you can stream, browse, and download to your heart’s content.

: Unlimited data, so you can stream, browse, and download to your heart’s content. 15 GB Hotspot Data : Transform your phone into a Wi-Fi hotspot and share the love.

: Transform your phone into a Wi-Fi hotspot and share the love. 100 GB Cloud Storage : Store your cherished memories and essential documents in the cloud.

: Store your cherished memories and essential documents in the cloud. Nationwide + Calls to Canada & Mexico: Keep in touch with loved ones both near and far.

The Platinum Plan – $65/month

For those looking for that little extra, the Platinum plan is a must-have at $65 per month. With Auto-Refill, the first three months come in at just $60/month. Here’s what you’ll enjoy:

Unlimited Data : Stream, game, work, and chat to your heart’s content with unlimited data.

: Stream, game, work, and chat to your heart’s content with unlimited data. 20 GB Hotspot Data : Share your connection with friends or set up a mobile office wherever you please.

: Share your connection with friends or set up a mobile office wherever you please. 100 GB Cloud Storage : Because you can never have too much cloud space.

: Because you can never have too much cloud space. Mobile Protect Device Protection : Shield your precious device from unexpected mishaps.

: Shield your precious device from unexpected mishaps. Nationwide + International Calling: Talk to friends and family worldwide without breaking the bank.

The Exciting New Addition: Walmart+ Membership

But that’s not all! Now, every Gold and Platinum plan subscriber will also receive a Walmart+ membership at no additional cost. With Walmart+, you can enjoy free same-day delivery, member prices at Walmart fuel stations, and access to mobile scan and go for an effortless shopping experience.

Straight Talk Wireless knows that affordability doesn’t have to mean skimping on perks. With these revamped plans, they’re offering unbeatable value for your hard-earned cash.

These new and improved Gold and Platinum plans, complete with Walmart+ membership, are now available. Don’t miss out on this incredible offer from Straight Talk Wireless—it’s time to get more for less.