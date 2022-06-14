We all carry things with us on a day to day basis. For some of us it’s as simple as a phone and wallet. For others it might be a combination of laptop, books, tablet, note pads, chargers, and more. And really, things change for weekends, vacations, and overnight getaways.

As part of our summer 2022 product reviews we’ve been highlighting various brands in the bags and backpack space. Up today is Pixels.com, who provides not only a couple of bag options, but tons of other incredible products.

Weekender Tote Bag

If you’re looking for something to dump a day’s worth of items for the beach or a picnic, this is the one. Constructed from a poly-poplin fabric, this 24″ x 16″ tote is perfect for tossing in books, chargers, sun tan lotion, shoes, and more.

The 1″ thick cotton handles are very strong and easy to grab. We found they were just the right length for carrying around. When ordering your bag you can choose from either a white or natural color which appears to be more neutral in tone.

Carry-All Pouch

This is your bag for carrying all of your smaller items. Toss it into your backpack or purse, keep it on your nightstand, or take it with you to and from school.

Also constructed with the strong poly-poplin material, there’s a durable metal zipper that ensures things don’t go tumbling out. Seams are double stitched and don’t show any signs of weakness even after pulling on them and being intentionally rough.

You can pick this one up in three different sizes, some of which can be ordered with a “T” bottom.

Small: 6″ x 4″

Medium: 9.5″ x 6″

Large: 12.5″ x 8.5″

What Else?

The best part of ordering either one of these bags is that you’ve got an endless supply of designs. Seriously, plug in a word like “succulent” or “iceberg” and you’ll end up with pages of options.

If you find there’s no perfect design, you can upload your own image to use instead. This way you’ve got a truly one-of-a-kind bag.

Speaking of which, you can even use your NFT to create something truly unique. Pixels.com also offers wall art, pillows, t-shirts, stationery, towels, yoga mats, and much more.

With thousands of artists and an ever-growing library of artwork, and items for pretty much any room in the house, you’d be smart to bookmark its site for gifts.