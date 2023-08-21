The 2023 Summer sale is already live and almost every brand (from smartphones to laptops) is offering heavy discounts on their latest and last generations products. As a part of the (limited time) summer sale, tech giant Samsung also offering crazy discounts on its flagship and affordable smartphones. Samsung is quite known for its best and most reliable smartphone offerings and the brand’s latest flagship S23 series cements that.

If you are planning to buy Samsung’s flagship S series smartphones in this limited-time 2023 summer sale, Samsung has some amazing deals for you. Samsung brings amazing deals on the Galaxy S22 series smartphones which were last year’s best smartphones from Samsung. Available at a heavy 40% discount on the retail price, the Samsung Galaxy S22+ is still an excellent choice for someone who is looking for a flagship series smartphone. The Galaxy S22+ originally retails at $1050 but now it is available at just $625.

Samsung launched the Galaxy S22 series last year (2022) and the S22 series was comprised of S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra (Review). Currently, Samsung’s latest S23 series (successor to the S22) holds the crown of best smartphones in the market. Despite the Galaxy S23 series, Samsung’s S22 series is a still powerful smartphones in the market offering powerful performance and great camera hardware.

The Galaxy S22 has a stunning 6.6-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. Powering the smartphone by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor coupled with 8GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The smartphone boasts a triple rear camera setup at the back featuring a 50MP primary camera. The camera is efficient to capture great shots even in low light and night conditions. It houses a 4,500mAh battery which easily lasts a day and it has support for 45W charging tech.

When it comes to Software updates, Samsung is quite a reliable brand that rolls out software updates regularly for their smartphones. There is no need to worry about the updates, you’ll receive the Android OS and security updates for years.