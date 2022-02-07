Today we are previewing the SuperEQ Q2 Pro. These earbuds come with hybrid active noise canceling that features a transparency mode to allow ambient surrounding noise to come through.

These earbuds come with Bluetooth 5.2 for quick one-step pairing and clear, crisp calls. You can expect 8 hours of playtime with an extra 28 hours of charging from the case.

Listen to or watch the preview to see what we think about the $59.99 SuperEQ Q2 Pro earbuds.

Listen to the embedded podcast to learn more and hear how we ended up with our score.

Watch the embedded video to learn more and see how we scored the various components.