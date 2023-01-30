Switch to Verizon Home Internet, Get Walmart+ for 12 Months

Verizon often offers deals and savings on its products and services, giving customers a chance to keep money in their pocket. It’s currently dangling a great offer on Home internet plans for their new customers. For the first time, Verizon in collaboration with Walmart introduced an enticing offer for Home internet plans. Customers who switch to Verizon Home Internet will get Walmart plus membership free straight for 12 months. The offer is starting from January 26th and is valid till December 4th, 2023.

Walmart Plus Membership perks

According to Walmart, Walmart’s Plus membership program can help members to save over $1,300 each year. Walmart’s Plus Membership program brings in-store and online benefits which save customers time and money.

Walmart’s Plus Membership program benefits include Free delivery on groceries, free shipping (with no minimum order) from Walmart, fuel discounts (save up to 10 cents per gallon on gas at 14,000+ locations nationwide), paramount plus free subscription, Walmart rewards for members, Exclusively early access, Mobile scan and Go, and access to other limited offers.

“Verizon Home Internet is already an incredible value – but we wanted to give our customers even more, so we teamed up with Walmart to offer customers access to savings on critical household expenses like fuel and groceries, plus all of the other amazing benefits that Walmart+ offers,” said John Granby, Senior Vice President of Home Readiness and Orchestration for Verizon.

What’s new with the Verizon Home Internet

Verizon Home Internet includes 5G Home, LTE Home, and Fios internet services. The Verizon Home internet plan starts at $25 per month with AutoPay and an existing premium 5G mobile plan- with no extra fees, equipment charges, data caps, or annual contracts.

Verizon also offers the Welcome Unlimited plan (including Unlimited data, text, and talk) starting at just $25 per month with a price lock guarantee for 3 years. So if you are looking for a reliable internet solution then Verizon Home Internet may be the best option for you. To learn more about Verizon Home Internet services check out Verizon’s official website