The IFA 2023 holding in Germany has seen several top-notched products released. Among them is the SwitchBot’s cleaning robot S10. This is world’s first fully automated floor cleaning robot with auto water refill and drain. It is effective for use in the kitchen, bathroom, and laundry room. To install it, the user only needs to spare a few minutes.

SwitchBot S10 takes the worry out of users’ minds

When you operate this cleaning robot, there’s no need to worry over things like remembering whether it’s time to check for dirty water. The robot does the entire job all by itself, manually refilling its water tank with fresh water, pouring out sewage, all completely done hands-free.

Getting started

Imagine! This is the first robot capable of refilling a humidifier. In the same way homes use washing machines and dishwashers, the S10 can be simply connected to a water intake or faucet. After that, the drainage pipe can be connected to the drain port. And that’s it, work can start. Human intervention isn’t needed as the S10 works to clean the area.

S10 accessories

SwitchBot has made a range of retrofit accessories available to enable its compact Water Station to adapt to kitchens, bathrooms, laundry room plumbing, and anywhere there’s a water supply. The device is able to supply water from external sources of water supply if needed.

This product is world’s first duo station design. Although it’s smaller, it’s also able to do the work effectively. It occupies a smaller place on the floor, and there’s no waste water tank that may emit foul smells. Yet, this small apparatus works to keep your home cleaner.

Cool features of the S10

High 6500pa suction power vacuum

Self-cleaning roller mop

Advanced laser navigation – LiDAR

AI obstacle avoidance to prevent it from bumping into things in the home

Humidifier: sold separately

Price & availability of S10

The S10 will launch on Kickstarter on October 13th. The price will be $1,199.99. There will be chance for buyers to save more when they join the SwitchBot S10 rebate program.