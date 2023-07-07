If you love spending time in your backyard or on your patio, then you likely know how important it is to have access to quality entertainment. The Sylvox 43 Outdoor TV is the perfect solution for anyone looking to take their outdoor entertainment to the next level.

The Sylvox 43 Outdoor TV comes equipped with a wide range of features that make it the ultimate entertainment device for your outdoor space. Some of the key features of this smart television include:

43-inch display with 4K Ultra HD resolution

1000 nits for incredibly bright, clear picture quality

Partial-sun technology that ensures the TV is viewable even in bright outdoor lighting conditions

Weather-resistant design that protects the TV from rain, snow, and other outdoor elements

Smart TV capabilities that allow you to stream content from popular apps like Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime Video

Built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity

Voice control functionality through Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant

One-year limited warranty for peace of mind

Target Demographic

The Sylvox 43 Outdoor TV is designed for anyone who loves spending time outdoors and wants to enjoy high-quality entertainment without sacrificing on picture quality or durability. Whether you’re hosting a backyard barbecue, relaxing on your patio, or simply enjoying some quality time with your family outdoors, the Sylvox 43 Outdoor TV is the perfect addition to your outdoor entertainment setup.

Top Features

There are several reasons why you might want to consider purchasing the Sylvox 43 Outdoor TV. For starters, it’s designed to be fully weatherproof so it can be left outside year-round, providing entertainment in any season. Indeed, it can withstand temperatures from -22 degrees up to 122 degrees Fahrenheit.

Enjoy your favorite shows, movies, and sports in stunning detail and clarity with the Full HD resolution of the Sylvox Outdoor TV. We’re talking 3840 x 2160 pixel resolution with an anti-glare and anti-reflective screen.

The wide viewing angle of the Sylvox Outdoor TV ensures everyone can enjoy a clear picture without any distortion. Sit as close as you’d like, or from any vantage point.

The TV is equipped with a relatively powerful built-in sound system, eliminating the need for external speakers and ensuring immersive audio for an exceptional viewing experience. Play with the settings a bit and you’ll find some toggles for gaming, sports, and movies as well as a personalized option, too.

I initially placed the TV on a stand on my back deck but came to find that the downward facing speakers tend to sound muted. Mounted on a wall, they sound pretty good and the audio settings are noticeable.

Physical Description and Specifications

Display Size: 43 inches

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)

Refresh Rate: 120Hz

Brightness: 1000 nits

Operating Temperature: -22°F to 122°F

IP Rating: IP55

Android TV 11

Inputs: 2X HDMI, 2X USB, Ethernet, RF, Optical, Audio Output

Conclusion

If you’re looking for a high-quality outdoor TV that delivers exceptional picture quality, durability, and a range of smart TV features, then the Sylvox 43 Outdoor TV is the perfect solution for you.

There are plenty of input options to go with, so feel free to break out the gaming console or plug in your digital antenna. Or, just go with the smarts that come with the Android TV operating system and use all of your streaming services.

To learn more about this product or to place an order, visit the Sylvox website today. You can currently pick this model up for about $1300, however there are other options with a wall mount, soundbar, or both. As of today there’s a promo that includes a free TV cover when ordering.