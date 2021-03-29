Today, T-Mobile has announced a deep partnership with Google across various experiences, including changes in messaging, phone backup, TV, and phone availability.

Phone Availability

One of the biggest changes is the phones you might be seeing when shopping at T-Mobile. The Uncarrier plans to carry more Pixel and Android devices. T-Mobile wants to showcase the Pixel phones to be able to provide a phone that provides security, stability, and a strong user experience and also showcase the power of 5G.

Messaging

Last year, T-Mobile gave the ability for their users to use RCS features on Google Messages. Now, the Uncarrier plans to use Google’s Messages app as the default messaging app on all T-Mobile Android devices. This provides the advanced messaging capabilities that come with RCS, such as the ability to send better photos and videos, chats no matter what network your on, read reports, and reactions.

T-Mobile and Google also plan to further expand RCS capabilities, allowing for better commerce, support, and communication.

TV

T-Mobile is shutting down their TVision service in favor of YouTube TV. Current TVision Live subscribers will get their first month of YouTube TV for free if they register by June 30. T-Mobile customers can also get $10 off YouTube TV at $54.99 a month starting on April 6

Phone Backup

T-Mobile has also brought in Google One as the default backup service on their phones.

All of these changes bring T-Mobile and Google closer together and hopefully will create a more streamlined Android experience to T-Mobile users.