Today, T-Mobile announced a new entry-level 5G smartphone for its network carrying the Un-carrier’s REVVL branding. The latest to join this lineup is dubbed the REVVL V+ 5G and is very friendly on your wallet starting at $200.

You might not be expecting much when you hear the REVVL V+ 5G’s $200 price tag, but this entry-level phone packs some big features. Namely, the massive 6.82-inch display which will be perfect for streaming Netflix if you have one of T-Mobile’s plans with it bundled in.

Another one of the surprising features on this affordable 5G phone is a triple camera setup on the back. T-Mobile doesn’t go into much detail about the focal lengths of the cameras, but we do know it comes with an array that includes a 16MP, 5MP, and 2MP camera housed on the back. While on the front is a 16MP selfie camera that is capable of face unlock.

Additionally, the REVVL V+ 5G uses a fingerprint sensor in the power button as a more secure form of biometric unlock. Rounding out the list of impressive specs at this price point is a 5,000mAh battery, which should be plenty of juice to get you through a day and then some.

Under the hood, the REVVL V+ 5G packs a MediaTek Dimensity 700 Octa-core processor and 4GB of RAM paired with 64GB of storage. Thankfully, if you need more storage than that, there is also a microSD card slot for expansion.

Finally, the REVVL V+ 5G will run Android 11 when it launches next month. It will launch first on Metro by T-Mobile and be available in stores beginning on July 12, 2021. T-Mobile customers will have to wait a little longer though, as it won’t be available in T-Mobile stores until July 23, 2021.

While $200 is a great deal for a 5G smartphone, there’s a way you can win one for free. As part of the launch, T-Mobile is rolling out an Augmented Reality game to celebrate and giving away a REVVL V+ 5G to a few of the top scorers. All you have to do is play the game and “tweet a screenshot of your score with #LeaderIn5G and #sweepstakes for a chance to win!”