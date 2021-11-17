2021 has been an eventful year and with rising prices seemingly everywhere, T-Mobile has you covered. Beginning this Friday, November 19th, T-Mobile is bringing Black Friday deals to everyone. They have deals for new and existing T-Mobile, Sprint, and Metro customers. If you don’t want to wait for Black Friday, they have some solid offers.

Deals that require an Equipment Installment Plan (EIP) will see a monthly credit on their bill.

Magenta Max or Sprint Max Deals

You can get a free Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G (or up to $1000 off a Samsung Z Fold3 5G) on an EIP when adding a new line. If you aren’t adding a new line, you can get the same deal on an EIP when trading in an eligible device.

Up to $800 off a Samsung Galaxy S21 on an EIP when trading in an eligible device.

A free set of Samsung Galaxy Buds2 through a rebate when you get them with one of the above devices on an EIP.

Looking for something that isn’t Android. You can snag a free Apple iPhone 13 Pro (or $1000 off an iPhone 12 or 13 series) with an eligible trade-in. In addition, T-Mobile will throw in a free pair of 2nd generation AirPods and a free year of Apple TV+. The iPhone and AirPods must be purchased on an EIP.

All Other Postpaid Plans

T-Mobile will give you $500 a Samsung Z Flip3 5G or Samsung Z Fold3 5G when purchased on an EIP when adding a new line.

You can get up to $400 off a Samsung Galaxy S21 series on an EIP with the trade-in of an eligible device.

T-Mobile will give you 50% off an iPhone 13 Pro (or up to $500 off a different iPhone 12 or 13 device) with an eligible trade-in and 50% off a pair of 2 nd generation AirPods. An EIP on both the iPhone and AirPods is required for this deal.

generation AirPods. An EIP on both the iPhone and AirPods is required for this deal. Buy one, get one on any two iPhone 12 or 13 models (up to $800 off) when purchasing on an EIP and adding a new line.

Other Deals

You can get a free Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite, Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, SyncUP KIDS Watch, or SyncUP Tracker when you add a mobile internet plan and purchase it on an EIP.

Grab a Samsung Chromebook GO for $150 when you add a mobile internet plan and purchase it on an EIP.

Get an Apple Watch SE 40mm for $99 or an Apple Watch SE 44mm for $150 when adding a qualifying line and purchasing it on an EIP.

Metro Customers

Beginning November 18, you can grab a free Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite via a virtual prepaid Mastercard. The device must be purchased with a qualifying data plan. You will receive the prepaid Mastercard after three months.

One line of unlimited talk, text, and 5G data for just $25 a month when switching and trading in an eligible device.