2021 has been an eventful year and with rising prices seemingly everywhere, T-Mobile has you covered. Beginning this Friday, November 19th, T-Mobile is bringing Black Friday deals to everyone. They have deals for new and existing T-Mobile, Sprint, and Metro customers. If you don’t want to wait for Black Friday, they have some solid offers.
Deals that require an Equipment Installment Plan (EIP) will see a monthly credit on their bill.
Magenta Max or Sprint Max Deals
- You can get a free Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G (or up to $1000 off a Samsung Z Fold3 5G) on an EIP when adding a new line. If you aren’t adding a new line, you can get the same deal on an EIP when trading in an eligible device.
- Up to $800 off a Samsung Galaxy S21 on an EIP when trading in an eligible device.
- A free set of Samsung Galaxy Buds2 through a rebate when you get them with one of the above devices on an EIP.
- Looking for something that isn’t Android. You can snag a free Apple iPhone 13 Pro (or $1000 off an iPhone 12 or 13 series) with an eligible trade-in. In addition, T-Mobile will throw in a free pair of 2nd generation AirPods and a free year of Apple TV+. The iPhone and AirPods must be purchased on an EIP.
All Other Postpaid Plans
- T-Mobile will give you $500 a Samsung Z Flip3 5G or Samsung Z Fold3 5G when purchased on an EIP when adding a new line.
- You can get up to $400 off a Samsung Galaxy S21 series on an EIP with the trade-in of an eligible device.
- T-Mobile will give you 50% off an iPhone 13 Pro (or up to $500 off a different iPhone 12 or 13 device) with an eligible trade-in and 50% off a pair of 2nd generation AirPods. An EIP on both the iPhone and AirPods is required for this deal.
- Buy one, get one on any two iPhone 12 or 13 models (up to $800 off) when purchasing on an EIP and adding a new line.
Other Deals
- You can get a free Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite, Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, SyncUP KIDS Watch, or SyncUP Tracker when you add a mobile internet plan and purchase it on an EIP.
- Grab a Samsung Chromebook GO for $150 when you add a mobile internet plan and purchase it on an EIP.
- Get an Apple Watch SE 40mm for $99 or an Apple Watch SE 44mm for $150 when adding a qualifying line and purchasing it on an EIP.
Metro Customers
- Beginning November 18, you can grab a free Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite via a virtual prepaid Mastercard. The device must be purchased with a qualifying data plan. You will receive the prepaid Mastercard after three months.
- One line of unlimited talk, text, and 5G data for just $25 a month when switching and trading in an eligible device.
