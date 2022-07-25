It might feel like summer is just getting into full swing but it’s time to start looking ahead to yet another school season. Before you know it you’ll be back in the classroom, dealing with homework, and stressing over pop quizzes.

T-Mobile already has its eye on the calendar and looks to be getting out in front of things a bit with some “back to school” savings. Indeed, the service provider is offering up quite a selection of deals, discounts, and other promotions.

Here’s a quick breakdown as to what you’ll find at T-Mobile over the next few weeks. Suffice it to say, if you’re looking to save a few bucks on a phone, this is about as good as it gets. Some of what you’ll see here rival the offers you typically see around the year-end holiday season.

T-Mobile Back-to-School Promotions

Choose from over 10 FREE 5G smartphones with 24 monthly bill credits when you add a line. Motorola G Stylus (2022) TCL Stylus Motorola Moto G (2022) OnePlus Nord 200 T-Mobile REVVL V+ OnePlus Nord N20 Samsung Galaxy A13 TCL XE Nokia X100 Motorola Moto G Pure

Get the Samsung Galaxy Watch4 or SyncUP KIDS Watch FREE when adding a line. Plus, even more deals on other leading smartwatches.

Grab the Alcatel LINKZONE 2 FREE when adding a new line or T-Mobile’s new 5G hotspot for just $99 with a new line.

Alcatel JOY TAB KIDS 2

Alcatel’s latest kid-centric tablet, the JOY TAB KIDS 2, is now available at T-Mobile. Available for free to both new and existing customers when they add a tablet line, it’s also just $7/month on T-Mobile’s no-interest Equipment Installment Plan. The all-in retail price is $168.