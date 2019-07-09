T-Mobile offers up REVVLRY and REVVLRY+ for mid-range consideration

T-Mobile on Tuesday announced its third generation of REVVL phones will arrive on July 19. The REVVLRY and REVVLRY+ run Android 9 Pie and offer consumers mid-range alternatives to the likes of Samsung and LG.

Although they sound similar, and do resemble each other at first blush, there’s quite a bit different between the two devices. This might be expected, though, when you consider the $200 and $350 prices.

Both are sold in black, feature face unlock and fingerprint sensors, and 3,000mAh batteries. Dig deeper and you see it’s more than just slapping on a bigger display.

Not only do you get a larger screen in the REVVLRY+, but you also end up with more memory and storage, faster charging speeds, and better cameras. And, instead of just being water repellent, the larger model is IP54 rated against water and dust.

Other differences sprinkled in include a wider range of supported network bands as well as a more robust processor. As opposed to a wider cutout notch display, the plus-sized variant has a water droplet screen.

Win prizes, including a free phone

To celebrate the arrival of the new phones, T-Mobile will host launch events at each of its six “Signature Stores”. Indeed, there will be interactive booths with chances to win prizes, including the two REVVLRY devices. Visit one of these locations on July 19 for your opportunity to walk away with cool stuff.

REVVLRY

Camera: 13MP RFC with LED flash/8MP FFC

Battery: 3000 mAh with 10W charging

Color: Black

OS: Android 9.0 Pie

Screen: 5.7” HD+ Max Vision (1520X720) 19:9 display

RAM: 3 GB

ROM: 32 GB

Bands: LTE CAT 6, LTE Bands 2,4,5,7,12,38,66,71

Security: Face unlock and fingerprint sensor

Water/Dust Resistance: Water repellent

Dimensions: 5.85” X 2.81” X 0.32”

Chipset: Qualcomm SD632

Processor: 1.8 GHz Octa Core

REVVLRY+

Camera: 16MP + 5 MP dual RFC with LED flash/12MP FFC + screen flash

Battery: 3000 mAh with 27W TurboPower charging

Color: Black

OS: Android 9.0 Pie

Screen: 6.24” FHD+ Max Vision (2270×1080) 19:9 display

RAM: 4GB

ROM: 64GB

Bands: LTE CAT 12, LTE Bands 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 12, 13, 20, 66, 71

Security: Face unlock and fingerprint sensor

Water/Dust Resistance: IP54

Dimensions: 6.24” X 2.96” X 0.34”

Chipset: Qualcomm SD636

Processor: 1.8GHz Octa Core

The REVVLRY will be priced $200, or $8.34 per month for 24 months; the REVVLRY+ is $350 outright or $14 down, $14 per month for 24 months.