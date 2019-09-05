TCL unveils Alcatel 3X, Alcatel 1V, and other devices at IFA

TCL Communications on Thursday introduced a pair of new Alcatel smartphones as well as a tablet and an LTE home station. Oh, and it’s also unveiling its own branded phone, too.

The two phones come with a dedicated Google Assistant button and fit in line with the Alcatel brand’s style and experience. Both are also priced competitively, giving consumers Android 9 Pie on a budget.

Alcatel 3X

The Alcatel 3X has a 6.52-inch display at 720 x 1600 pixel resolution with a 20:9 aspect ratio. Internally, the phone is powered by an octa-core Mediatek P23 processor with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage space.

Three cameras are located on the rear, a 16-megapixel, 8-megapixel, and 5-megapixel shooter. Between them are the tools to snap super wide angle (102 degrees) pictures, real-time bokeh, detailed night shots, and artistic shots. Around front is an 8-megapixel camera with LED flash.

Rounding out the specifications are a microSD expansion card slot (up to 128GB), 4000mAh battery, 3.5mm headphone jack, and rear fingerprint scanner.

The Alcatel 3X will be sold in Jewelry Black, Jewelry Green, and Jewelry Rose with prices starting from €149 (about $160 USD). It’s not clear if the US will see this device, but we suspect it, or a variant, will at least come to prepaid and/or MVNOs.

Alcatel 1V

An entry-level phone to be sure, the Alcatel 1V provides users with a 5.5-inch display at 480 x 960 pixel resolution.

Power comes from an octa-core Spreadtrum SC9863A processor with 2GB RAM; storage is pegged at 16GB storage with a microSD expansion card slot for up to 128GB for media, apps, and files.

The rear camera is an 8-megapixel lens interpolated to 13-megapixels with a number of shooting modes. The front-facing shooter allows for 5-megapixel selfies.

Available in Metallic Blue, Anthracite Black, Metallic Rose, and Metallic Gold, the Alcatel 1X will be sold with prices starting from €79.

Alcatel Smart Tab 7

Alcatel’s new tablet is a 7-inch Android 9 Pie experience with a 600 x 1024 pixel resolution. Sold in Prime Black, it has a VGA rear camera and 2-megapixel front-facing shooter.

Other specifications include 1.5GB RAM, 16GB internal storage, with microSD expansion for up to 128GB space. A 2,580mAh battery is reported to allow for three hours video talking time. Pricing is listed at €79, or about $88 USD.

LINKHUB LTE cat7 Home Station

The new connected home station lets users add a 4G-like experience to their home network with 300Mbps download and 100Mbps upload speeds. Pricing is expected to start at €129, or about $140 USD.