TCL is expanding its tablet portfolio with the launch of the new affordable NXTPAPER 11 tablet. TCL packs its self-developed NXTVision technology into the tablet to experience stunning visuals like never before. Along with the solid display specs, the tablet has a decent camera setup, massive battery life, user-friendly UI, expandable storage, and whole much more.

This $229 tablet offers solid performance whether you are gaming or multitasking. and you can order it via TCL’s website.

TCL’s NXTPAPER tablet flaunts a big 11-inch 2K resolution LCD display with a standard 60Hz refresh rate and up to 500 nits of peak brightness ensuring great visibility outdoors as well as indoors. The display of the tablet is enhanced by TCL’s NXTVISION technology that offers clear crisp, immersive viewing angles. It reduces up to 61% of harmful blue light and helps relieve visual fatigue.

It is powered by a MediaTek Helio P60T octa-core processor coupled with 6GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage which is further expandable up to 1TB via micro-SD card. It boots Android 13 out of the box. For lenses, it has an 8MP front and rear camera for capturing stunning selfies and photos.

The NXTPAPER 11 packs a massive 8,000mAh battery that is designed to last an entire day on a single charge. To charge this massive juice tank, it supports 18W fast wired charging. The rest of the highlights of the NXTPAPER 11 tablet include quad speakers for a truly dynamic audio and cinematic experience, a reading mode that offers a book-like reading experience, and a dual-mic system with a background noise filter making your calling experience smoother and clearer. Additionally, it also supports TCL’s T-pen stylus for making notes and drawing.