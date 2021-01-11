TCL debuts 20 series, including a pair of 5G models

TCL on Monday formally unveiled its TCL 20 series of phones, a lineup that consists of some five TCL-branded phones for the coming year. The company did not divulge the full set of specs or features for all models just yet, but it did provide details on the first two phones arriving in January.

The TCL 20 5G and TCL 20 SE will be the first out of the gate, giving consumers a chance to purchase a 5G connected handset for as low as $300. Here’s a quick breakdown of the two phones with their respective specifications.

TCL 20 5G

Android 11 with TCL UI

6.67-inch Display (1080 x 2400)

Qualcomm Snapdragon 690

6GB RAM

128GB/256GB storage with microSD (256GB)

48-megapixel, 8-megapixel wide, 2-megapixel macro, on rear

8-megapixel front-facing camera

5G support

4500mAh battery w/ QC 4.0

USB C

Mist Gray and Placid Blue

TCL 20 SE

Android 11 with TCL UI

6.82-inch Display (720 x 1640)

Qualcomm Snapdragon 460

4GB RAM

64GB/128GB storage with microSD (256GB)

48-megapixel, 5-megapixel wide, 2-megapixel macro, 2-megapixel depth sensor on rear

13-megapixel and 8-megapixel front-facing camera

5000mAh battery

USB C

Nuit Black and Aurora Green

Those who pay close attention to smartphones and their announcements know that devices are much more than just a set of bullet point specifications. TCL phones are a testament to these oft-overlooked features in phones.

For instance, the phone displays feature NXTVISION technology for more accurate color, contrast and clarity. Additional details include Hi-Res Audio, dual speaker design, AI for the cameras, and reverse charging.

US Availability

Availability and pricing has not been announced for US market just yet, but the two phones are now available in Italy for 299EUR (TCL 20 5G) and 149EUR (TCL 20 SE). This would convert to roughly $365 and $180, respectively.

Looking ahead, TCL plans to introduce a TCL 20 Pro 5G, TCL 20S, and TCL 20L. The brand suggests that at least two models are set to hit the US but did not specify as to which.