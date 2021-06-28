TCL is most widely known for its lineup of affordable smart televisions, but it also makes a range of smartphones that are easy on your budget. Last year, we reviewed the TCL 10 Pro and found it to be a pretty solid phone for the price.

Now, TCL is back with a trio of TCL series 20 smartphones for the U.S. with the same great specs that won’t break the bank.

Advertisements

TCL 20 Pro 5G

Starting with the TCL 20 Pro 5G that features a 6.67-inch FHD+ curved AMOLED display with TCL’s NXTVISION 2.0 Intelligent Display technology. Using this tech, TCL promises industry-leading color accuracy by adjusting the color, contrast, and sharpness depending on what’s on the screen.

Behind this display, the TCL 20 Pro 5G is powered by the Snapdragon 750G processor, 6GB of RAM, and includes 256GB of storage with a microSD card slot for expansion.

On the back of the device, there is a quad-camera array with a 48MP main shooter along with an ultra-wide lens, macro lens, and depth-sensing camera. Then, hidden in the hole punch cut out on the front is a 32MP camera for all of your selfie needs.

The TCL 20 Pro 5G is equipped with a 4,500mAh battery with support for 15W Qi wireless charging, and it even has a headphone jack. It will ship with Android 11 and TCL promises at least two OS platform updates.

Availability begins today with the TCL 20 Pro 5G selling for $499 on Amazon. It supports AT&T and T-Mobile’s 4G and 5G networks at launch with support for Verizon’s 4G and low-band 5G networks coming soon.

TCL 20S

Up next is the TCL 20S which features a 6.67-inch 1080p display with TUV Rheinland-certified Circular Polarization Display technology to reduce eye strain by up to 85 percent. It is powered by the Snapdragon 665, 4GB of RAM, and includes 128GB of storage.

While it lacks the power of the TCL 20 Pro 5G, the 20S makes up for it with its photography prowess. On the back of the device is a quad-camera array featuring a 64MP main shooter along with a wide-angle lens, macro lens, and depth-sensing camera.

While there is no wireless charging on the TCL 20S, it does include a hefty 5,000mAh battery to help you make it through the day without having to top off.

The TCL 20S is available starting today from Amazon for $249 in Milky Way Black and Frosted Blue. It will work with AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon.

TCL 20 SE

Last but not least is the extremely budget-friendly TCL 20 SE featuring a 6.82-inch 720p display with NXTVISION technology. It is powered by a Snapdragon 460 CPU, 4GB of RAM, and includes 128GB of storage.

Along with its 720p display and low-power CPU, the TCL 20 SE includes a 5,000mAh battery which should give it enough to get you through the day and then some.

The TCL 20 SE keeps with the trend and has a quad-camera setup on the back with a 48MP main camera. It is available now for $189 on Amazon in Nuit Black and Aurora Green. The TCL 20 SE will work on GSM networks including AT&T and T-Mobile.

TCL MOVEAUDIO S600

Along with three new smartphones, TCL is also introducing a new pair of true wireless earbuds with active noise cancellation. The TCL MOVEAUDIO S600 feature a 10mm driver, IP54 water resistance rating, and battery life for up to five hours with ANC enabled, or seven hours without.

Additionally, there are up to four extra charges with the included case to extend your listening time. The TCL MOVEAUDIO S600 is currently available from Amazon for $100.

However, through July 5, 2021, TCL will include a pair of MOVEAUDIO S600 with purchase of the TCL 20 Pro 5G, while customers who purchase the TCL 20S will be able to get the MOVEAUDIO S150 free with purchase.