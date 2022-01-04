At the 2022 Consumer Electronic Show (CES), TCL unveiled a whole slew of products. They are adding new smartphones, tablets, portable devices, wearables, smart devices, even a router to their portfolio.

Smartphones

TCL announced two new 30 Series smartphones, the 30XE 5G and the 30 V 5G smartphones. Pricing and availability for these devices will come at a later date.

TCL 30 XE 5G

This device will feature an HD+ 6.52-inch display with a resolution, a 90Hz refresh rate, and a 180Hz touch sampling rate. This device is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 and have 4GB of RAM and 64GB of ROM. It will support up to 512GB MicroSD cards for expandable storage.

The device runs Android 11, has a 4500mAh battery, and supports up to 18W charging. It will have a triple rear camera setup with a 13MP main camera, a 2MP depth camera, and a 2MP macro camera. It also has an 8MP selfie camera.

TCL 30 V 5G

The 30 V 5G will have a 60Hz 6.67-inch FHD+ display. It will run on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G SoC and have 4GB of RAM. Storage clocks in at 128GB, you can expand that with support of up to 1TB MicroSD cards.

This device comes with a 4500mAh battery and will support 18W fast charging. This device has a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP main camera, a 5MP super-wide camera, and a 2MP macro camera. The selfie camera is a 16MP shooter.

Laptop

TCL took the wraps off its first laptop, the TCL BOOK 14 GO. This device features a 14-inch display, 1366 x 768 display resolution with a 60Hz refresh rate.

This device runs Windows 11 and uses a Snapdragon 7c processor. It has 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It does support expandable storage using SDHC/SDXC standards. With its 5300mAh battery, TCL claims between 10-12 hours of battery life.

It has a 1MP front camera that will support up to LTE speeds. It will retail for $349 and be available in select regions starting in Q2 2022.

Tablets

NXTPAPER 10S

The NXTPAPER 10S offers a paper-like display with built-in blue light reduction. This tablet runs on Android 11 and a MediaTek MT8768E SoC. It will have 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.

The NXTPaper 10S has a 10.1-inch IPS FHD display with a resolution of 1200 x 1920. It has an 8000mAh battery, an 8MP rear camera, and a 5MP front camera.

It is coming to China and Europe this month and will have an MSRP of $249.

TAB 8 4G

The TAB 8 will have an 8-inch display with a resolution of 800 x 1280. It will be powered by a MediaTek MT8766B SoC, have 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. This tablet has a 4080mAh battery and runs Android 11.

It will be available in Europe in Q1 for $129.

TAB 10L

The TAB 10L has a 10.1-inch IPS display with a resolution of 800 x 1280. It will run Android 11, have a MediaTek MTK8167B, 2GB of RAM, and 32 GB of storage. This device will have a 4080mAh battery.

The TAB 10L will be available in Europe in Q1 for $99.

TKEE MINI, MID, and MAX

These tablets are designed to empower kids and allow them to play and learn safely.

The display for the MAX is 10.1-inches and the MID has an 8-inch display. The rest of the specs are the same as the TAB 10L.

The TKEE MINI is powered by a MediaTek MT8167, has 1GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. It has a 7inch TN display with a resolution of 1024 x 600. The MINI runs on a 2580mAh battery.

The TKEE Mini has an $89 MSRP, the MID has an MSRP of $119, and the MAX has an MSRP of $149.

Wearable

TCL showed off the NXTWEAR AIR. Their second-generation wearable is portable, light, and emphasizes comfort and style. Pricing and availability will be announced at a later date.

Router

The LINK HUB 5G is a 5G router capable of delivering Wi-Fi 6. It can support up to 256 users, which enables it to work in a smart home or office. Pricing and availability will be announced at a later date.