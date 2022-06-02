TCL on Thursday introduced its latest low-cost smartphone, the Stylus 5G. As one would rightly assume from its name, it comes with a built-in stylus for note-taking and other functions.

Powered by Android 12, the TCL Stylus 5G plays mainly in the sandbox that is entry-level phones. It features a large 6.8-inch display with a 2460 x 1080 resolution with a 4,000mAh battery that should be good for all-day usage, plus some.

A quad-camera system is comprised of a 50-megapixel main shooter, 5-megapixel super-wide, 2-megapixel macro, and 2-megapixel depth sensor. Around front you’ll find a 13-megapixel camera.

As for performance, the TCL Stylus 5G runs a MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor with 4GB RAM. Storage is listed at 128GB and a microSD expansion card slot allows for up to 2TB of extra space.

Other notable hardware details include face unlocking, a side-mounted fingerprint reader, 5G support, NFC, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and 18W fast charging capability.

The main draw here, of course, is the stylus. The Stylus 5G comes with Nebo, handwriting recognition software for taking notes. Additionally, the stylus can also be used for screen magnification, drawing on images, storing e-signatures, mark up screen shots, and recordings.

Availability

The TCL Stylus 5G is available now from T-Mobile and and its prepaid brand, Metro, for $258 and $269, respectively.