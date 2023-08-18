TCL has introduced its latest affordable TAB Disney Edition 2 Tablet. Especially made for kids, the tablet comes with a protective case with a foldout kickstand which makes it easy to use for kids and adults. TCL TAB Disney Edition 2 kicks off at $199 and is now available via Verizon stores.

Looking at the retail price, TCL offers much more than you can expect for. The tablet flaunts an 8-inch HD (1280x800p resolution) display with an 81% screen-to-body ratio. The panel is made of high-strength glass that protects the device from accidental falls and scratches. For optical safety, it comes with Reading and Eye comfort mode which filters out harmful blue light to reduce eye strain and fatigue.

The tablet is powered by a 2GHz octa-core processor paired with 4GB RA and 64GB onboard storage which is further expandable up to 512GB via microSD card. It boots the Android 13 operating system out of the box. Although, TCL hasn’t confirmed whether or not it will receive future Android OS updates. The device houses a massive 5,500mAh battery with TCL smart manager and battery-saver modes to optimize all-day usage.

For optics, the TAB Disney Edition 2 features a 8MP single rear camera setup at the back while there is a 5MP camera on the front for selfies and video chats. Connectivity options include WiFi, Bluetooth v5.0, a 3.5mm headphone jack, USB Type C for charging and data transfer, and Verizon 4G LTE connectivity which keeps you connected on the go. You get amplified dual speakers that offer an immersive audio experience for music and videos.

TCL pre-loaded 9 unique games and puzzles to the tablet for Disney fans of all ages, including Star Wars, Cars, and Finding Dory universes. Apart from the TCL lets you customize your home screen with wallpapers to give each user a personalized look and feel. If you are looking for a tablet that won’t break the bank then the TAB Disney Edition 2 tablet seems a good choice for your kid.