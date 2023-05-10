TCL unveils TCL 40 XE affordable 5G smartphone

The famous TV manufacturing company TCL has officially launched the TCL 40 XE 5G smartphone. The phone is advertised as the most affordable 5G smartphone in the market. TCL 40 XE 5G kicks off at $120 and is now available via Verizon.com and Verizon stores. TCL’s new 40 XE 5G comes with notable upgrades over its predecessor.

Speaking about the specifications, TCL 40 XE 5G flaunts a 6.56-inch HD+ display with a maximum 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling rate which makes the scrolling and gaming experience even smoother. You’ll get a triple rear camera setup at the back with a 13MP primary camera joined by a 2MP depth and 2MP macro unit. There’s an 8MP front-facing camera for selfies and video chats.

The smartphone is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage which is also further expandable up to 1TB via microSD card. It packs a big 5,000mAh battery which TCL claimed to offer all-day battery life on a single charge.