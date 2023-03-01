The world’s largest mobile phone show Mobile World Congress 2023 begins in Barcelona, Spain, however, the event will go on until Thursday 2nd March 2023. Many tech brands such as Xiaomi, HMD Global, OnePlus, and more unveiled their latest devices at the MWC 2023- And TCL is no exception. TCL world’s leading TVs, smartphones, audio devices, and smart home products manufacturer announced its latest products at the MWC 2023.

TCL unveiled its latest three new 40 series smartphone models including TCL 40X 5G, TCL 40 XE 5G, and TCL 40 XL, along with TCL NXTPAPER 11, TCL Tab 11 tablets, TCL MOVEAUDIO Neo earbuds, and display enhancing software such as TCL NXTURBO and TCL NXTPAPER 2.0. Let’s take a look at the features of the newly announced products of the TCL.

TCL 40 Series smartphones

TCL showcased its latest affordable 5G smartphones- TCL 40 XE 5G and TCL 40 X 5G exclusively for the US markets. TCL’s mission is to bring the 5G to all with these latest 5G-enabled devices. Thanks to the 5G connectivity users can enjoy video streaming without buffering, ultra-fast connectivity for high-speed downloads, and much more. TCL packs decent features in its latest 40 series smartphones.

TCL 40 XE 5G

TCL 40 XE 5G flaunts a 6.56-inches HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate, and 180Hz touch sampling rate. The smartphone houses a triple rear camera setup with a 13MP main sensor joined by a 2MP depth and 2MP macro lenses. There’s 8MP front camera for capturing stunning selfies and video chats.

TCL 40 XE 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 Octa-core 5G processor paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, under the hood. The 5,000mAh battery offers day-long juice to keep you entertained.

TCL 40 X 5G

TCL 40 X 5G sports a 6.56-inch HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate, and 180Hz touch sampling rate for smother scrolling, better screen responsiveness, and fluid animations. The smartphone houses a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP main sensor joined by a 2MP depth and 2MP macro lenses. There’s 8MP front camera for capturing stunning selfies and video chats.

TCL 40 X 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 Octa-core 5G processor paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, under the hood. The 5G processor enables buffer-free streaming, smooth multitasking, and faster uploads.

The smartphone houses a 5,000mAh battery and offers almost 24 hours of battery backup. The dual stereo speaker offers a great sound experience during video streaming or media playing.

TCL 40 XL

Along with two 5G variants, TCL also launched two affordable 4G models. TCL 40 XL has a 6.75-inch HD+ display enhanced by TCL’s NXTVISON technology. The smartphone features a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP main sensor joined by a 2MP depth and 2MP macro lenses. There’s 8MP front camera for capturing stunning selfies and video chats.

TCL 40 XL is powered by a MediaTek G37 processor paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, under the hood. It houses a 5,000Mah big battery which ensures all-day battery life.

TCL 40 series pricing and availability

TCL 40 XE 5G and TCL 40 XL 5G comes in a sole 4/64GB variant. The 40 XE 5G retails at $169 while the 40 XL 5G costs $199. Both smartphones will available exclusively for US markets starting from June 2023. And the TCL 40 XL 4G variant is priced at $149 for a 4/64GB variant and will be up for sale starting from May 2023 through mobile carriers and retailers in the US markets.

TCL 406

Along with TCL’s 40 series smartphone, TCL unveiled its most affordable Android 13 4G smartphone exclusively for Europe, US, and other selected markets. At just $119, The smartphone comes with decent features which are enough to entice the buyer.

TCL 406 smartphone sports a 6.6-inch HD+ display enhanced by TCL’s NXTVISON technology which offers a great viewing experience. The massive 5,000mAh battery offers 2-day battery life so that you can enjoy listening to your favorite tracks and binge-watching without any battery anxiety.

TCL NXTURBO

TCL introduced new display-enhancing software called TCL NXTURBO which improves the GPU performance by 30% whilst reducing battery consumption by up to 17%. The TCL’s latest 40 series devices have NXTURBO support which ensures lag-free streaming, all without a major impact on battery life.

Also, TCL confirmed that TCL NXTURBO will come to TCL’s other phones through OTA updates later this year.

TCL NXTPAPER 11

TCL introduced two new TCL NXTPAPER 11 and TCL TAB 11 tablets along with upgraded NXTPAPER 2.0 technology. TCL’s NXTPAPER 2.0 offers up to 150% more brightness than the original, up to 500nits. Thanks to the NXTPAPER 2.0 technology, you can use NXTPAPER devices even in bright light conditions.

TCL NXTPAPER 11 features an 11-inch 2k display enhanced by NXTPAPER 2.0 technology and offers top-quality visuals, an immersive entertainment experience, and a comfortable viewing experience in any condition.

The Tablet houses a massive 8,000mAh battery meaning whether you are binge-watching, gaming, or working, nothing interrupts your flow. Also, it has reverse charging support. There’s an 8MP front wide-angle camera for video chats. The device has quad speakers and dual microphones which makes your meeting or video calling experience much better. The table also has T-pen stylus support with 4096-level pressure sensitivity offering a smooth and realistic feel like paper and pen when taking notes or drawing. The TCL NXTPAPER 11 tablet starts at $249 and will be available starting from May 2023 in Europe and other selected regions.

TCL TAB 11

TCL TAB 11 offers a big 11-inch 2k display with a 5:3 aspect ratio, and 85% screen-to-body ratio, and boosted with TCL NXTVISION Technology, delivers fine picture quality with a blue light reduction to protect eye health.

The big 8,000mAh battery gives you more freedom to use the device longer without being interrupted to charge. The tablet also supports a T-pen stylus with a 4096 sensitivity level to take notes and draw.

TCL TAB 11 comes in a 4GB RAM + 128GB internal storage variant option which is priced at $179 for the WiFI version and the LET version retails at $209. The tablet will be available starting from May 2023 in Europe.

TCL MOVEAUDIO Neo earphones

TCL also launched its new TCL MOVEAUDIO Neo earphones along with phones and tablets. The earphones deliver bass-boosted sound rated 25dB and have four EQ modes for crystal-clear sound.

The earphones have dual mic call noise cancellation and Active noise cancellations support which shuts out ambient noise and helps you to focus in the busy world. The TCL MOVEAUDIO Neo Earphones are priced at $49 and are now available for purchase in the market.

At-a-Glance

TCL 40 XE 5G: from $169 available in North America only from June 2023

TCL 40 X 5G: from $199 available in North America only from June 2023

TCL 40 XL: from $149 available in North America only from May 2023

TCL NXTURBO: available through OTA updates later this year

TCL 406: from $119 available now in Europe, coming to select regions

TCL NXTPAPER 11: from $249, starting from Europe in May 2023, coming to select regions

TCL TAB 11: from $179 available from May 2023, LTE version available from $209

TCL MOVEAUDIO Neo: from $49.99 available now