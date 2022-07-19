Chinese phone maker TECNO, who recently introduced its Camon 19 Pro, is back again with a special edition of the new handset. Dubbed, the Mondrian Edition, its design is based on the works of Dutch painter Piet Mondrian.

Internally the phone doesn’t diverge from the standard Camon 19 Pro. That is to say it has a 6.8-inch IPS LCD display with 120Hz refresh rate, a 64-megapixel main camera, 50-megapixel telephoto camera, and 2-megapixel depth sensor.

Under the hood you’ll find a MediaTek Helio G96 processor with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB internal storage. Battery capacity is listed at 5,000mAh with support for 33W fast charging.

The main draw here is the physical appearance of the phone. Under normal settings, the back of the device is all white with straight black lines which intersect each other. Add a bit of sunlight to it, however, and things get interesting.

The rear panel of the Camon 19 Pro Mondrian Edition changes color when exposed to indoor and outdoor light. Using polychromatic photoisomer technology, which TECNO refers to as ‘Sunlight Drawing’, it turns the back of the phone into a work of art.

The TECNO Camon 19 Pro Mondrian Edition is not the first handset to feature a color-changing rear but it’s the first to have a co-branding of sorts. We’re fond of the trend and hope to see it in future models from all of the major players.

The special edition device was introduced in partnership with the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston (MFA) at an event which paid tribute to art icon Piet Mondrian, the inspiration behind the design – depicting the geometric elements consisting of “primary colors” and straight lines – to reflect an equal and harmonious order. Press Release

The Camon 19 Pro Mondrian Edition arrives this month alongside the standard version and it will be available in Africa, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, and Southern Asia. Pricing varies from market to market.