Flip phone markets are very saturated nearly every brand has its own flip-and-fold phone portfolio. Some of the major players in the flip phone markets are Samsung, OPPO, Vivo, and Motorola, and now an emerging Chinese brand Tecno is all set to launch its first Flip smartphone- the Phantom V Flip in Singapore on September 22. Although, Tecno has its Phantom V Fold phone in its portfolio which was unveiled back at MWC 23.

The Phantom V Flip launch is just a few weeks away and apart from the launch teaser poster Tecno hasn’t revealed any details of the upcoming Flip phone. Leaks suggest Tecno will use MediaTek’s processor for its first flagship Phantom V Flip phone- probably the midrange Dimensity 8050 processor that was announced a month ago.

The latest trend with flip phones is the big cover screens but that isn’t the case here. So far Leaked renders suggest the Phantom V Flip phone will sport a circular cover screen that is embedded within the camera island, measuring 1.32-inch. On the rear side a big circular dual rear camera island, featuring a 64MP primary camera paired with a 13MP ultrawide lens.

Other details include a 6.9-inch inner screen which is slightly larger than the Galaxy Z Flip 5, a 3,900mAh battery with 45W fast charging tech. Luckily, we don’t have to wait longer to know all about the Phantom V Flip as the launch is just two weeks away.