Transsion Holdings’ subsidiary Tecno has officially introduced its first clamshell foldable phone- the Phantom V Flip in style event held in Singapore. Tecno’s clamshell folding phone the Tecno Phantom V Flip, is currently available for purchase only in the Indian market with an early bird price of Rs 49,999 (~$598) and comes in two beautiful color options- Mystic Dawn and Iconic Black. Open sales are now live via Amazon. Right now, the smartphone is only available in India, the international availability is still under wraps.

When it comes to dimensions, Tecno has decent numbers. The Tecno Phantom V Flip measures 14.95mm when folded and 6.95mm when unfolded. Compared to the competition, the Phantom V Flip has an edge over the Galaxy Z Flip 5 which measures 15.1mm when folded, making it one of the slimmest flippable phones in the market.

For lenses, it has a dual rear camera setup on the back, featuring a 64MP primary lens paired with a 13MP ultrawide shooter, and on the front 32MP camera handles selfies and video chat-sided things. In addition, Tecno also packs an LED flash on the front side to capture best selfies in low-light conditions.

Tecno went with MediaTek’s chipset- powering the Clamshell foldable smartphone with Dimensity 8050 processor at the helm paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It houses a 4,000mAh battery with support for 45W fast wired charging support which Tecno claims to charge the device fully in just 45 minutes. Unfortunately, there is no support for wireless charging. It boots Android 13 based on HiOS out of the box.





The Phantom V Flip sports a stunning 6.9-inch FHD+ LTPO OLED panel with a dynamic 120Hz refresh that switches between 10Hz to 120Hz based on the content present on your screen and 1000 nits of peak brightness, though it’s not a big number especially if you are going to use the smartphone in outdoor.

The star of the show is its circular style cover screen design which Tecno called “The Planet”- this is the first time we saw it on any flip phone. In fact, there is also a camera island placed on the outer side of the cover screen which looks pretty awesome. You won’t get a large real estate here, measuring just a 1.39-inch. Yes, it is an AMOLED panel with a standard 60Hz refresh rate. Unlike other clamshell folding phones, you won’t get full freedom to run any app on the cover screen rather you are just limited to a few apps and widgets.