CES 2023 is loaded with gadgets for every room in your home, including the kitchen. One of the companies hoping to make it into this sacred room is Brava with its latest smart oven named the Brava Glass.

While there are other smart ovens on the market, the Brava Glass stands out from the crowd due to its cooking technology, light. That’s right, the Brava Glass smart oven uses three light bulbs on the top and three on the bottom to create heat. In that way, it shares a lot with the Easy Bake Oven, except the Brava Glass uses supercharged light bulbs capable of creating temperatures up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit.

This makes it possible to cook in some new and unique ways. For example, the Brava Glass doesn’t need to preheat like a typical oven. Think of it as turning on a light in your home. You don’t have to wait for the lightbulb to warm up, you just flip the switch and it is instantly on. The same thing happens with the Brava Glass.

Once you turn it on, it’s at full power and the light begins cooking whatever you’ve inserted. Another way the Brava Glass makes cooking unique is that you can cook foods together that require different cooking temperatures.

Since the Brava Glass uses three rows of light on the top and the bottom, the pan can be split into different zones that use separate temperatures. This allows you to cook an entire meal at once on the same pan and have each vegetable or protein come out perfectly cooked.

Now, what about the smart features? Well, the Brava Glass has a touchscreen located on the top with access to over 7,000 recipes. It will walk you through the entire process making it easy enough for even the most novice home chef.

There’s also a camera located inside the oven that lets you check on the food inside while it’s cooking, and even better, you can watch it live on your phone with the app. With the previous Brava oven, the camera was the only way to watch the process, but the latest Brava Glass includes a tinted window on the door.

Adding the glass door was not easy for an oven that uses light to cook. As you can imagine, the light produced by the bulbs is extremely bright to create temperatures up to 500F. That’s why Brava had to use a glass panel with a 97% tint on it which allows you to safely view the cooking process without affecting it.

One more way the Brava Glass is smart is with a built-in meat thermometer which helps you monitor when the meat is fully cooked and helps the oven keep track of this as well. And finally, the Brava Glass is able to imitate several devices with modes for sear, toast, bake, slow cook, dehydrate, air fry, and more.

The Brava Glass smart oven is now available for pre-order, with shipments expected in early 2023. It will be quite pricey though, at $1995 for the Chef’s Choice bundle, which includes two glass trays, two metal trays, a muffin tin, square pan, loaf pan, egg tray, and cast iron chef’s pan.