Google has begun rolling out a new enhanced tool finder bar at the top of its workspace products including, Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides. While Google likes to call it an enhanced finder bar, it’s essentially a search bar capable of accepting typed commands. Adding search to its products is nothing new for Google.

The company knows its strength and incorporates search wherever possible, and in apps that are overflowing with options like these, having a way to sift through and find exactly what you need is a welcomed addition. However, the real game changer here is the ability to type in commands and make edits to your documents from the bar.

What kind of commands can it complete? Here are some of the examples Google gave, you’ll be able to insert or remove columns and rows, switch number formats to money, enable alternating row colors, freeze columns and rows, and more all from your keyboard.

Normally, this would require digging through menus to locate the proper option, but with the enhanced finder bar, you’ll be able to search for the appropriate command/setting while suggestions pop up, select it, and make the change immediately.

Typing in, delete column A and watching it instantly vanish seems a lot more intuitive than clicking and browsing through endless options. How many times have you been editing a document in the past knowing exactly what you wanted to change, only to spend a few minutes browsing just to locate the setting. Google’s new enhanced finder bar is here to change all of that, and what makes this even more powerful is how it understands natural language.

Whether you’re working on a term paper for class or a presentation for a client, tools like this can help make it easier and more efficient while saving you time, frustration, and money in the long run. The enhanced finder bar is rolling out in stages to all users of Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides. If you don’t see it yet, then don’t worry, Google likes to roll out features in stages and it should show up for you sooner or later.