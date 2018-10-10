The Razer Phone 2 is now official and all about flagship gaming

In case you missed it the Razer Phone 2 has been teased in some leaks the past few weeks. However, the wait is now over as Razer took the stage tonight to release the Razer Phone 2.

<a href="//titangate-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=75a916c907&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" ><img src="//titangate-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=540030545&cs=75a916c907&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

This is a sequel to their much talked about Razer 1 gaming phone which included stereo front-facing speakers and a unique display with a 120hz refresh rate. This year Razer kept the same great front-facing stereo speakers and QHD LCD screen with a 120hz refresh rate, but made some key improvements.

The display is now 50% brighter reaching 580 nits and the speakers each have their own dedicated amp reaching 103 decibels in volume. The Razer Phone 2 is now also HDR and Dolby Digital 5.1 surround sound certified by Netflix. Providing you with killer picture and sound quality for all your gaming and video watching.

The design hasn’t changed much, the Razer Phone 2 still has two big speakers on the front and no edge to edge screen. Razer makes no apologies for the design though. Saying that gaming on those edge to edge screens isn’t as comfortable and they are a flagship gaming phone first and foremost. If you want edge to edge screens and notches then look elsewhere.

The biggest change in the design comes from the glass back that now features Chroma lighting in the logo. Similar to their other line of Chroma products you’ll be able to change the color and use wave effects. It even acts as a notification light allowing you to customize what color is used for what app. For example, blue for Facebook, green for Whatsapp, and yellow for Snapchat.

With the glass back the Razer Phone 2 is now rated IP67 waterproof as well. Another new trick it has picked up with the glass back is wireless charging. Of course, Razer has a special Chroma enabled wireless charging stand you can buy to go with your phone.

Specs

Display: 5.72-inch QHD LCD w/ 120hz refresh rate

5.72-inch QHD LCD w/ 120hz refresh rate Processor: Snapdragon 845

Snapdragon 845 RAM: 8GB

8GB Storage: 64GB + microSD up to 1TB

64GB + microSD up to 1TB Rear Cameras: 12MP f/1.75 wide-angle camera w/ OIS + 12MP f/2.6 2X telephoto

12MP f/1.75 wide-angle camera w/ OIS + 12MP f/2.6 2X telephoto Front Camera: 8MP f/2.0

8MP f/2.0 Battery: 4000mAh

4000mAh OS: Android Oreo 8.1

When it comes to a gaming phone you expect performance and the Razer Phone 2 delivers with a 30 percent increase in performance over its predecessor. The charging is fast as well utilizing Qualcomm’s QuickCharge 4+ you can go from 1 to 50% in 30 minutes. Wireless fast charging is also included for those of you who prefer going wireless.

Razer Cortex and Theme Store

Razer is also offering a new Razer Cortex app with several features geared towards gaming.

Game organizer

120hz game recommendations

Optimizing the Razer Phone 2’s performance for certain games

Exclusive skins and virtual items for games

Razer also announced the theme store with several themes designed around games such as Tekken, Vain Glory, and soon PUBG themes. All of which are 100% free.

Cameras

The upgraded cameras in the Razer Phone 2 are said to be flagship worthy cameras this year. The dual camera setup on the back includes two 12MP shooters, with one being a wide-angle with OIS and the other being a 2X telephoto lens. The front-facing camera is an 8MP shooter with beauty modes and can live stream in 1080p.

Pricing and Availability

The Razer Phone 2 will come in two different versions, a mirror version and satin finish which will be a Razerstore exclusive. Pre-orders will begin at 12:01 AM PST time on October 11 for the mirror version with a price of $799. The satin version is expected to come later before the holidays.

Pre-order Now