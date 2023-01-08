One of the most unique products we came across during CES 2023 was the Trova Home biometric smart safe. This discreet and stylish-looking safe blends in with your surroundings, making it easy to keep it out or stash it away somewhere hidden.

Behind its modern style, the Trova Home packs in two secure locks, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and a host of smart features. Paired with the Trova app, it gives you the ability to unlock your safe using the biometric sensors on your smartphone, such as the fingerprint sensor or face unlock.

It also allows you to unlock it remotely from the app or with NFC by tapping your phone against the safe. Furthermore, you can set a timer to unlock Trova Home, or bypass the app entirely, and open it by using a sequence of button presses with the power button.

When you’re away, the Trova app keeps you informed with real-time notifications in the event that someone is tampering with or trying to move the Trova Home. That way, no one can attempt to break into your safe without your knowledge.

That’s already enough to pique my interest, but the app goes even further by giving alerts when the lid is left open or when the battery needs to be charged. It even includes a humidity and temperature sensor.

On top of all of the sensors packed into the Trova Home, it also includes some practical features built-in. For example, inside of the safe are two USB Type-C ports for charging devices, and a removable sliding tray to keep items organized. To up the security of the box, Trova Home makes it possible to bolt it down to a surface, such as a bookshelf or a desk. Plus, there’s an internal o-ring to create a seal and keep odors contained.

Lastly, the Trova Home measures 14.5 x 7.75 x 4.25 inches externally, and the inside measures 13.5 x 6.2 x 3 inches. This should make it large enough to store important documents or some jewelry, while also allowing for it to be discreet.

Without a doubt, the Trova Home is the smartest home safe I’ve ever seen, and one of the most elegantly designed. Trova Home is currently available from the Trova website for pre-order starting at $549. It is slated to begin shipping on January 15, 2023.