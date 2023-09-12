Whether you are a fitness enthusiast or an athlete your smartwatch plays an important role in collecting all your fitness and health data during workouts. There are a few names in the market that offer the best rugged Android smartwatches with advanced sensors and detailed health/fitness analytics and which are fully compatible with your Android Phone. One of the popular names in the fitness industry is TicWatch, known for its premium health and fitness smartwatch offering. Amazon’s latest deal on the premium TicWatch Pro 5- available at $297. You are getting straight $53 off on the original $350 price tag.

What makes the TicWatch Pro 5 a perfect Android Smartwatch

TicWatch’s latest addition to its smartwatch portfolio the TicWatch Pro 5 comes with advanced health sensors and longer battery life. You’ll get 80 hours of battery life on a single charge in the TicWatch Pro 5. Also, it supports fast charging, it takes just 30 minutes to hit the 65% mark. Even when the display is in always-on mode, it lasts longer compared to the competition. The smartwatch runs on Wear OS 3.5 out of the box.

TicWatch Pro 5 has a 1.43-inch OLED always on display with anti-fingerprint coating on top. Under the hood, it houses 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage so that you can store offline workout playlists without even worrying about storage. This smartwatch is very capable of tracking health and workout data including sleep tracking, spo2 monitoring, heart rate tracking, in-detailed workout summary, and much more.

If you are someone who are very passionate about fitness then this is the perfect smartwatch deal that you porbably don’t want to miss.