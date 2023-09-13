TINECO offers best-in-class innovative floor care solutions for its consumers and the brand is now back with its new smart floor care innovation. TINECO introduced the world’s smartest all-in-one self-cleaning station vacuum – the Pure One station. The product is designed to elevate and make your floor cleaning experience hassle-free with the help of TINECO’s latest cleaning technology.

The Pure One Station boasts a lightweight design that makes it easy to clean stairs, reach under sofas, and even you can clean above-high cabinets with ease. The main body weighs just 2.69 lbs. The Pure station has a smart self-clean system that automatically cleans part of your vacuum and filters out 99.99% of dust. The self-clean system is processed in four steps- first, dock your vacuum, second it detects by iLoop, third self-cleans the whole system, and fourth filters out the dust.

The advantage of a self-cleaning station is- you don’t need to clean it after each use. You just have to place the vacuum in the station where it will automatically self-clean the entire machine (including the brush, tube, and dustbin), recharge, and store it away neatly. The Pure One station is equipped with TINECO’s signature iLOOP smart sensor technology which detects the messes automatically and adjusts suction levels in real-time to improve the cleaning experience and you can even track the cleaning progress directly from your smartphone.

The brand bundles a bunch of accessories with a pure one-station for every type of cleaning purpose. The three-tier reusable in-built dust bin can store the garbage for up to 60 days which gives you a little freedom from daily emptying. TINECO advertised the Pure One station as the lightest and quietest smart station vacuum on the market.



TINECO’s Pure One Station retails at $799 and comes in a Purple color option. The smart station vacuum is now available for purchase via TINECO’s official website and Amazon.