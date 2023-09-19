Hands-On: Tour Box Elite

In the ever-evolving landscape of digital content creation, tools that streamline and enhance the creative process are highly sought after. We live in an era of automation, simplicity, and

The TourBox Elite, a compact and intuitive creative controller, aims to be the ultimate companion for photographers, video editors, graphic designers, and digital artists. Here, we’ll explore the TourBox Elite’s design, functionality, and more to help you decide if it’s the missing piece in your creative toolkit.

Design and Build Quality

The TourBox Elite makes a strong first impression with its thoughtful design and solid build quality. Crafted with what feels like true intention, it boasts a sleek and modern appearance that will seamlessly complement any workspace. At least as sleek as one can for a what physically calls to mind a game controller with a number of buttons, knobs, and dials. The matte finish (black, white, and translucent black smoke) looks great on the desk, drawing little attention to it.

Measuring at just 4.0 inches in length, 4.5 inches in width, and nearly two inches in height, the TourBox Elite is compact enough to fit comfortably on your desk, even in cluttered workspaces. Its lightweight (~1lb) yet durable construction is a blend of portability and durability. This device feels built to withstand the rigors of daily use.

Functionality and Controls

The TourBox Elite’s primary strength lies in its functionality and the intuitive controls it offers to enhance your creative workflow. It’s designed to work seamlessly with a wide range of creative software, including Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Premiere Pro, Lightroom, Capture One, and more. While its compatibility list continues to expand, it already covers the most popular software choices for creative professionals.

The key feature of the TourBox Elite is its control and capabilities with your favorite photo and video editing software. It combines a multitude of controls into a single, intuitive interface, significantly reducing the need to switch between keyboard shortcuts and mouse clicks. The device features a tactile dial, a responsive scroll wheel, D-pad, customizable buttons, and more.

The tactile dial serves as the centerpiece, providing precise control over various parameters such as brush size, opacity, zoom level, or timeline scrubbing. It offers a satisfying tactile feedback that simulates the experience of turning a physical dial.

The scroll wheel complements the dial by enabling smooth horizontal and vertical scrolling, as well as fine adjustments. It’s particularly useful for navigating timelines in video editing or scrolling through large image galleries. It’s also great for zooming in and out, too.

The customizable buttons provide quick access to frequently used commands. You can assign functions like undo/redo, brush selection, or custom macros to these buttons, tailoring them to your specific workflow.

In the short time we’ve spent with the TourBox Elite we’ve found the learning curve is a bit steep. It’s likely because there are just so many things one can do with it. And thanks to the customization found in the app, it feels like you’ll never have to go rooting around in menus again.

Ease of Setup and Customization

Setting up the TourBox Elite is a straightforward process. It connects to your computer via USB-C and Bluetooth and it’s compatible with both Windows and macOS operating systems.

Customization is where the TourBox Elite truly shines. The accompanying TourBox Console software provides a user-friendly interface for mapping functions and commands to the device’s controls. The software is intuitive enough, making it accessible to users of all experience levels.

You can create multiple profiles tailored to different software applications or specific tasks. This flexibility allows you to seamlessly transition between creative tools without missing a beat. The TourBox Console software also provides access to a library of presets, which can serve as a starting point for your own customization.

via TourBox

The TourBox Elite’s customization extends beyond button mapping. It supports the creation of macros and shortcuts, enabling you to automate repetitive tasks and complex workflows. This feature alone can significantly boost productivity and efficiency, allowing you to focus more on your creative work and less on the technicalities.

Much like a gaming mouse or third-party controller can ratchet up performance in games, I can imagine the TourBox Elite doing the same for workflow. I don’t spend much time in some of these apps that are compatible with the device but I would make sure that once I start using some of those programs I would learn them with the TourBox Elite first.

Real-World Performance

The TourBox Elite is designed to seamlessly integrate into your creative process, eliminating the need for constant switching between keyboard shortcuts and mouse movements. Whether you’re retouching photos, editing videos, or creating digital illustrations, this device empowers you to work faster and more efficiently.

Photographers will appreciate the ability to adjust brush size, zoom in and out, or scroll through their image library without ever leaving their editing software. Video editors can scrub through timelines, make precise cuts, and adjust parameters with a fluidity that was previously only achievable through a combination of keyboard and mouse commands.

The tactile feedback of the dial and the responsiveness of the scroll wheel enhance the creative experience. They provide a level of control that allows you to make fine adjustments with confidence and precision. The customizable buttons enable quick access to functions and tools, reducing the need to switch between different interfaces.

In addition to its performance, the TourBox Elite’s ergonomic design and compact size contribute to a more comfortable and efficient working environment. It minimizes strain on your hands and wrists by centralizing controls in one accessible location. The touch-sensitive pad’s responsiveness further adds to the device’s ease of use.

Conclusion

In a world where creative professionals demand tools that enhance their productivity and streamline their workflows, the TourBox Elite aims to speed things up and round out your skill set. Its ergonomic design, intuitive controls, and extensive customization options make it an indispensable addition to any creative toolkit.

Photographers, video editors, graphic designers, and digital artists alike can benefit from the TourBox Elite’s ability to simplify complex tasks, reduce reliance on keyboard shortcuts, and enhance the overall creative experience. Its compact size and durable build ensure that it can accompany you on your creative journey, whether you’re in a studio, a coffee shop, or on location.

If you’re seeking a tangible boost in productivity, efficiency, and creative control, the TourBox Elite is a compelling investment. It doesn’t replace your existing tools; rather, it complements them, making your creative process more intuitive, enjoyable, and ultimately more effective.