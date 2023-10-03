U-tec is a reliable and premium brand well known for its innovative smart home solutions from smart locks, and security cameras to smart switches. U-tech has unveiled its next-gen Ultraloq Bolt smart lock series in the USA. You get two new variants in the Ultraloq Bolt smart lock series- the first is the Bolt Fingerprint and the second is the Bolt NFC variant. Both smart locks offer unparalleled connectivity, security, utility, and home integration to consumers.

U-tec’s new Ultraloq Bolt series smart locks boast a sturdy metallic build quality with a premium stylish black finish and it is compatible with all major smart home systems such as Amazon Alexa, Google Home, Samsung SmartThings, IFTTT, and Apple Homekit.

Ultraloq Bolt Fingerprint

U-tech closely worked with Apple to bring the best keyless smart lock experience to Apple users. Ultraloq Bolt smart lock fingerprint variant is the world’s first Wi-Fi-enabled deadbolt smart lock that allows Apple devices (including Apple watch or iPhone) users to unlock with a single tap of their phone or smartwatch. You can even unlock the door if your iPhone runs out of battery.

U-tec offers unparalleled utility and connectivity experience with Apple devices which double as home keys and offer a convenient and secure option for users. You can control the Ultraloq Bolt series with the Apple Home App. Android users can control the Bolt series locks with the U-tec app.

U-tec’s AI self-learning algorithm integrated with the 360° live fingerprint ID detects the registered fingerprint quickly and it is water and dust-resistant. The keypad on the lock is more durable and waterproof and it is operable even with the gloves. The smart lock has an auto-unlock feature which works on mobile geofencing technology that unlocks the door when you arrive home. Also, the Ultraloq Bolt locks the door automatically when closed, and if a door is left unlocked, it sends a reminder directly to your connected smartphone.

Ultraloq Bolt NFC

The Ultraloq Bolt series offers a battery life of up to one year and there is an LED indicator and low battery warning that reminds users of timely battery replacement. As far as the installation is concerned, U-tec’s latest Ultraloq Bolt smart lock series can be installed by anyone with the help of a screwdriver and there is no need for wiring and drilling.

U-tec also unveiled the Ultaloq Bolt Matter edition- the world’s first WiFi Deadbolt compatible with the matter but it will be coming in Q1 of 2024.

Ultraloq Bolt smart lock series pricing and availability for both variants- the Bolt Fingerprint and Bolt NFC haven’t been revealed yet. You can join their waitlist which will notify you once both edition arrives.