UGREEN has just unveiled its latest innovation in the world of portable charging – the Nexode 100W 20000mAh Portable Charger. Packed with cutting-edge technology and advanced features, this powerhouse of a power bank aims to change the way users stay charged on the move.

Powerful Charging Capabilities

With 100W Max Fast Charging and the ability to charge up to three devices simultaneously, the Nexode 100W is the ultimate source for power on the go. Equipped with two USB C ports (USB C1 100W+ USB C2 30W) and one 22.5W USB A port, this portable charger is designed to meet the diverse charging needs of tech-savvy individuals.

Whether you’re charging a MacBook Pro 16″ or an iPhone 15, the Nexode 100W delivers fast and efficient charging, reducing waiting time and maximizing device enjoyment.

Rapid Recharge Technology

Say goodbye to long waiting times for your power bank to recharge. The Nexode 100W features a USB C1 port that not only fast charges connected devices but also provides 65W efficient charging for the portable charger itself.

With a full charge taking just 2 hours – a remarkable 5 times faster than ordinary power banks – the Nexode 100W is always ready for action, eliminating the need for prolonged waiting times.

Engineered for Modern Lifestyles

Designed to meet 5-7 days of battery life, the UGREEN Nexode 100W 20000mAh can fully charge an Google Pixel 8 up to 4.5 times and a MacBook Air 15” up to 1.1 times. The digital LED screen provides a clear indication of the remaining battery level, offering users a quick and accurate glance at the charging status. No more guessing based on a few little LEDs.

Portable and Space-Saving Design

Despite its powerful capabilities, the Nexode 100W is designed to be portable and space-saving. Advanced technology enables the shrinking of the battery size without compromising charging efficiency, making it 20% lighter than similar power banks. This reduction in weight significantly alleviates the burden on users during their journeys, ensuring convenience without sacrificing performance.

Versatile Compatibility

This versatile fast-charging portable charger caters to a range of devices in daily life, including laptops, tablets, and smartphones such as MacBook Pro 16″, Chromebook Plus, iPad Pro/Air, Galaxy S23 Ultra, Pixel 7 Pro, and more. Additionally, it supports smaller devices like AirPods, fitness trackers, and smartwatches.

Availability

The UGREEN Nexode 100W 20000mAh is available from Amazon UK for RRP £79.99 (Currently on sale for £63.99) and $79.99 (on sale for $63.99) on Amazon.com.