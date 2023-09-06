Level Up: Ugreen Offers up New Charging Solutions for the Modern Age

When it comes to staying powered up in the fast-paced world of technology, Ugreen takes the lead with a lineup of innovative charging solutions that are designed to level up your charging game.

From the convenience of a versatile desktop charger to the efficiency of high-speed chargers with GaNFast technology, Ugreen brings you charging options that redefine convenience and performance.

Ugreen Nexode 300W Desktop Charger: Unleash the Power of Versatility

The Ugreen Nexode 300W Desktop Charger is your gateway to a world of high-speed charging and unparalleled compatibility. With support for PD 3.1, QC 3.0, and a variety of fast charging protocols, this charger is a one-stop solution for all your power-hungry devices, from laptops and tablets to smartphones.

Its Power Dispenser System intelligently adjusts power output to extend battery life, and the Thermal Guard System ensures safety by constantly monitoring temperature readings.

With a remarkable output of up to 140W through 4 USB-C and 1 USB-A ports, you can even charge your MacBook Pro 16″ from 0% to 70% in just an hour. The sleek design, Apple space gray finish, and V-O rated flame retardant material make this charger both stylish and safe.

Plus, with the inclusion of a 240W USB-C cable, Ugreen Nexode keeps you well-equipped. And as an added bonus, GaN chips reduce carbon footprint, making it an eco-conscious choice.

The new Nexode 300W charger carries a suggested retail price of about $270 but you can get your hands on one for as little as $199 while the deal lasts.

Ugreen Nexode RG (Robot GaN) 30W and 65W Chargers: Compact Powerhouses











Introducing the Ugreen Nexode RG (Robot GaN) Chargers – compact yet powerful solutions to your charging needs. With a 65W charger boasting 2 USB-C and 1 USB-A ports, and a 30W option, these chargers combine convenience with cutting-edge technology.

The GaNFast technology not only ensures a rapid charge but also delivers a remarkable 95% energy conversion efficiency, reducing energy loss and heat generation. This means faster charging for your devices and energy savings for you.

Keep an eye on your charging status through the innovative RG emojis that signal when your devices are charging or fully juiced up. The thermal guard detection system keeps your devices safe by monitoring temperature changes in real-time, preventing overheating and excessive current flow.

With wide compatibility and support for various fast-charging protocols, including PD, QC, SCP, and FCA, Ugreen Nexode RG Chargers are a must-have for anyone seeking efficient and reliable charging.

You’ll be able to pick these guys up as early as September 18 where they’ll be priced $26 for the 30W with the 65W option’s pricing to be determined. Look for them in a couple of cool and fun colors.

Conclusion

In a world where staying charged up is essential, Ugreen’s charging solutions stand out as the ultimate tools to level up your charging experience. From desktop convenience to GaNFast efficiency, Ugreen is redefining the way you power your devices. Get ready to embrace a new era of charging, where efficiency, compatibility, and innovation converge.