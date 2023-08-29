Fans of UMIDIGI smartphones can look to having a great experience using the new UMIDIGI G5 device. The smartphone firm has just announced and released it, saying it comes with incredible features and great pricing.

Why you need UMIDIGI G5

It arrives with a flashy look, something that people who love stylish, sleek smartphones will readily crave. The latest offering from UMIDIGI is glossy, boasts a sleek design that’s simply stylish. This smartphone is something that youthful buyers will delight in possessing.

It is great for the three main aspects of a modern-day smartphone. The camera is stylish, and powerful enough to deliver astonishing pictures and high-quality videos. The display size is large enough for the user to engage in anything when it comes to entertainment. Also, the performance specs allow anyone to have a long-term fun while making use of the device.

Cool UMIDIGI G5 features

The device is crafted in a way that both young and old enthusiasts will love once they’ve experienced the powerful and sophisticated nature of the smartphone. For instance, the HD+ display is good enough both in size and specs. It comes as 6.6-inch super smooth 90Hz high refresh rate. That’s something to delight.

In addition to that, there’s the stunning 50MP main ultra-clear dual camera. Furthermore, there’s the 2MP depth camera. Both reside at the phone’s rear. The camera at the front for selfies is 8MP. It is seen as a champ when it comes to snapping selfies.

The performance side has the T606 0cta-core processor, which operates nicely to allow multiple actions being taken on the device all at once in an efficient manner. Powering the device is a 5000mAh battery, which is supported by 10W fast charging. These are just few of the powerful features of UMIDIGI. It boasts five beautiful colors; but the main one is graphite black.

Availability and price

Buyers can get the UMIDIGI G5 on the official Aliexpress Store. Right now, it sells at the price of $119.99. That price could change without a warning. To see more about UMIDIGI products, visit the official website.