Attention gamers and home office warriors! As Black Friday approaches, it’s time to level up your gaming or work setup with some fantastic deals from Boulies, a leading name in premium gaming chairs. With discounts on their top-tier chair series, this is an opportunity not to be missed. Let’s dive into what’s being offered, who should be eyeing these deals, and all the details you need to score big this Black Friday.

What’s Being Offered?

Boulies Master Series 2024 & Master Max Gaming Chairs

Master Series Deal: Originally priced at $459.99, now available for $399.99.

Master Max Deal: Originally $499.99, slashed down to $439.99.

These chairs boast a sleek design, high-density foam padding, adjustable 4D armrests, and a multifunctional tilt mechanism. They’re perfect for those long gaming marathons or intense work sessions.

Boulies Elite Series Gaming Chairs

Black Friday Deal: Marked down from $399.99 to $349.99.

The Elite Series stands out with its ergonomic design, adjustable armrests, and inclusive pillows for head and lumbar support. Ideal for anyone who values comfort and style.

Boulies Ninja Pro Gaming Chair Series

Black Friday Deal: Reduced from $399.99 to $339.99.

Designed for the pros, the Ninja Pro series features a racing-style backrest, ultra-comfortable armrests, and a blend of breathable materials, ensuring comfort during extended gaming sessions.

Who Is the Target Audience?

These deals are perfect for gamers, streamers, and even professionals looking for an ergonomic upgrade to their home office. Whether you’re enduring long gaming sessions or lengthy workdays, these chairs promise comfort and style.

When Does the Deal Run?

All these deals are valid up to and including Black Friday. It’s a limited-time offer, so act fast to secure your new gaming throne!

For more details and to view high-resolution images of these chairs, visit the Boulies US website. You’ll find all the information you need to make an informed decision.

This Black Friday, transform your gaming or work space with Boulies’ exceptional range of gaming chairs. With unbeatable discounts, premium quality, and designs that prioritize comfort and style, these deals are too good to pass up. Head over to Boulies and grab your chair while stocks last!

Scott Webster
In addition to smartphones and mobile gadgets, Scott has a deep appreciation for film, music, and LEGO. A husband and father, he's an amalgam of Pink Floyd, sunflower seeds, Frank Moth art, Star Wars, Bob Seger, cheese crisps, audiobooks, podcasts, mental therapy, and sunshine. Scott has overseen the day-to-day activities of AndroidGuys since 2007.

