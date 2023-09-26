Unplugged has unveiled a new device named UP Phone. The firm is focused on bringing privacy and security to consumer communications through hardware and software.

Data privacy infringements have dominated the news wave, UP Phone comes in handy at managing the user’s privacy. The device features enhanced privacy mode. Furthermore, it is effective in fortifying privacy exposure across apps, software, and hardware.

Why UP Phone matters

This device is Unplugged’s flagship smartphone, and the company’s original physical product. Already, the first releases may be in the hands of a few investors who have placed pre-orders. Users can relish a smartphone that adequately blocks unwanted preying eyes from tracking him.

Unplugged’s press release affirmed that UP Phone, being a surveillance-free phone won’t arrive with Google Mobile Services or AdID. Also, marketers won’t be able to track every aspects of the lives of those who use the device. Learn more about the smartphone here.

Release date & features

UP Phone is slated for release toward the end of 2023. For now, all pre-orders now and in the future will receive the important hardware features in the camera department, privacy mode, and other features that users love.

Enhanced privacy mode: The phone enhanced privacy mode activates several protective features such as always-on VPN, ad-blockers, and firewall that is strong enough to block unwanted ads and data trackers.

RAM & storage: Up phone arrives with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of device storage capacity. There’s also a compatible SD card port to support additional storage.

Camera details: There’s a 108 MP lens; a primary camera that lets user snap photos at maximum resolution and record 4K quality videos. The camera out performs many other competing devices.

Physical kill-switch: UP Phone physical kill-switch can be used to sever power to all sensors and processor, preventing any unnecessary outflow of data from the phone.

Carrier compatibility: This device is compatible with all major U.S. mobile carriers, thereby growing the user base of people who utilize the smartphone.

In conclusion, UP Phone is still in the works. The team behind the device claims it is still getting feedback that can help them implement exciting new features that users will love.