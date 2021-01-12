V-MODA unwraps M-200 ANC for 2021

They mark the brand's first Bluetooth headphones with Active Noise Cancellation

By
AndroidGuys
-

Premium audio brand V-MODA has unveiled its newest headphones, the M-200 ANC, offering them up for immediate pre-order.

The V-MODA M-200 ANC are the company’s first Bluetooth headphones to feature active noise cancelling, and build on previous models in the portfolio. If you’ve ever seen a pair of its headphones, you’ll recognize the distinct, if not harsh, design aesthetic is present for the new unit.

Like others in the V-MODA lineup, the M-200 ANC can be custom designed with decorative shields and six color choices. Moreover, they can be laser engraved or color printed with a logo or design.

While soft to the touch with a 100% premium PU leather exterior, the M-200 ANC is also extremely durable thanks to a metal-build core and flexible headband.

The V-MODA M-200 ANC pair over Bluetooth 5.0 and provide up to 20 hours of wireless playback (with ANC on) per charge. According to V-MODA it should take about 10 minutes to add 90 minutes of playback.

Key Features

  • Driver Size: 40mm (Neodymium magnets with copper-clad aluminum wire coils)
  • Bluetooth Audio Codecs: Qualcomm aptX HD, AAC, SBC
  • Mobile App for customizing sound through different EQ profiles and to adjust noise
    cancelling level
  • Battery Life: 20 hours of wireless playback on one charge with ANC activated
  • Voice Assistants: Google Assistant or Siri
  • Frequency Response: 10 – 40,000Hz (Hi-Res Audio certified in wired mode) – able to
    reproduce the deepest bass to the same standard as the sharpest highs

Availability

You can learn more about the V-MODA M-200 ANC at the brand’s website where you can also place an order for your own pair. The headphones, which start at $499, come with an “Exoskeleton” carry case with a carabiner clip. Look for them to ship sometime in the first quarter of the year (Q1 2021).

Note: Select outbound links may include affiliate tracking codes.
