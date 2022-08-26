We’re suckers for portable charging solutions. Just as phone batteries have gotten better and more powerful over the years so have these mobile accessories.

One of the more popular trends in portable charging over the last couple of generations is the MagSafe technology employed by Apple for its iPhones. The feature allows for quick connection to different devices with wireless charging capability.

Similarly, we’ve seen various brands try their hand at phone cases and rings for the back of Android handsets. With car docks and portable batteries to snap into place, it’s an increasingly common feature. Why? Because wireless charging is great and being able to quickly locate and “lock on” is equally awesome.

If your phone has wireless charging support, you’d be wise to add something with MagOn or universal magnetic support. The MagOn Magnetic Wireless Power Bank 10000mAh, from Veger, is a wallet-friendly option with lots of battery power.

The Veger Power Bank isn’t overly flashy with its black design and wrist strap, but that’s not why we’re here. We care more about its battery life and capability. But, before we move on, we’ll add that it weighs just 170g so it’s not very heavy. Moreover, when you carry that and your phone at the same time, you won’t feel burdened with a brick.

The MagOn Magnetic Wireless Power Bank was designed with the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 series in mind, but the included sticker magnet ring opens the door to all phones. As long as your phone case is less than 2mm thick, you can place the ring between your phone and case.

mind. It will work with cases designed to be compatible with MagSafe, or even if you don’t have a MagSafe case, don’t worry because it will still play nicely with your case as long as it is less than 2mm thick. Otherwise, simply peel off the backing and stick the ring on your handset.

Features

The Veger MagOn Magnetic Wireless Power Bank has a 10,000mAh battery capacity which should be sufficient to charge your phone two or three times over. Some of today’s higher end devices feature batteries between 4,000-5,000mAh so you’re looking for about two to be safe.

In addition to the magnetic aspect, the charger has three physical ports to work with. There’s a Lighting input with 18W/PD 3.0, a 20W USB-C PD 3.0/QC 3.0 port for charging the bank or an external device, and a USB-A port with Quick Charge 3.0/2.0 support. Suffice it to say, you can charge multiple devices at one time. The Qi-ready wireless charging function lets you charge other devices, like earbuds, and support speeds of up to 15W.

The Veger MagOn Magnetic Wireless Power Bank has built-in safeguards to help prevent issues like overcharging or overheating. Moreover, you can long press the power button to trickle charge lesser-demanding devices like earbuds.

Availability

You can learn more about the Veger MagOn Magnetic Wireless Power Bank by heading to the manufacturer’s website where it’s available to purchase for $80.

Save 15%

For a limited time you can use coupon code ‘PD15‘ to save 15% on your purchase, putting the charging solution at just $68.