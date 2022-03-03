At Verizon’s Investor Day, the company announced its new +play entertainment hub. Verizon says +play will allow users to manage their subscriptions across various services. Verizon wants to bring all your entertainment, audio, gaming, fitness, music, and lifestyle subscriptions under one roof.

The following services will work with the +play platform:

Disney+

Hulu

ESPN+

Discover

AMC+

Netflix

Peloton

Veeps

WW International, Inc.

Lifetime Movie Club

HISTORY Vault

A&E Crime Central

The Athletic

Calm

Duolingo

and many others.

Verizon describes +play as a digital hub designed to centralize subscription services at no additional cost to Verizon customers. Verizon will launch the service later this year.

I’m not sure how people will feel about using a hub for all of their subscription services. I’m fine using individual apps, but I am not a heavy content consumer. Let me know what you think in the comments.