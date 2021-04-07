Verizon on Wednesday announced it will offer three new Samsung Galaxy A handsets as part of its phone lineup. Set to arrive over the coming weeks are the Galaxy A42 5G, Galaxy A12 and Galaxy A02s.

The first phone up will be the Samsung Galaxy A42 5G which goes on sale starting April 8. Pricing is listed at $16.66 per month for 24 months, or $399.99 all-in. For a limited time subscribers can purchase the device for $5 per month when paired with one of Verizon‘s unlimited plans.

Specifications for device are somewhat light, but we understand it to have a 6.6-inch HD+ Super AMOLED display with a 48-megapixel triple camera system. Shooting modes include 4K video, Super Steady, Single Take, and Fun Mode with Snapchat Lenses.

The Galaxy A42 5G features 128GB internal storage with a microSD expansion card slot for another 1TB of media. The phone will be offered in Prism Dot Black, Prism Dot Gray, and Prism Dot White and supports both 5G Ultra Wideband and 5G Nationwide network.

The Samsung Galaxy A12 and Galaxy A02s will be available starting April 2 for $180 and $150, respectively. Monthly pricing shakes out to for $7.49 per month and $6.24 per month.

Specifications for the Galaxy A12 include an all-day 5,000mAh battery with Fast Charging, a multi-lens camera, and 6.5-inch HD+ display. The Galaxy A12 comes with 3GB RAM and 32GB of storage while the Galaxy A02s houses 2GB RAM and 32GB storage.