Starting today, Verizon will be selling the Motorola One 5G UW ace, their most affordable Motorola 5G handset yet. This phone represents the best of the best in Verizon 5G as well as the launch of the Verizon Adaptive Sound system.

Motorola One 5G UW ace

Here’s the key things you need to know about the new Motorola One 5G UW Ace phone

Screen Size The phone has a massive 6.7″ FHD+ Max Vision Display Camera On the back, you’ll find a 48MP camera sensor Processor Inside the phone, you’ll find the Snapdragon 750G 5G Processor Battery This is all powered by a 5000mAh battery Networking The new Motorola phone connects to Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband and will support Verizon’s upcoming C-Band enhancements Security and Productivity Thinkshield mobile protection equipped with AI and Verizon’s BlueJeans video-conferencing services both come preloaded on this phone. Price You can purchase the handset for $299.99 ($12.49/month for a year) or get it free if you’re a new Verizon premium unlimited customers

Verizon Adaptive Sound

In addition, Verizon announced Verizon Adaptive Sound today.

Verizon Adaptive Sound has been in the works at Verizon since 2019, and is a software and cloud solution that works to provide a surround sound experience across listening devices and media applications, even Dolby Atmos-enabled content.

Verizon Adaptive Sound works the second you start playing media and optimizes it automatically. You can control different settings like treble, bass, spatial, and voice.

The Motorola One 5G UW ace is the first with this feature, but they plan to bring this to future devices as well as update some existing devices with it in a software update.

Verizon is also offering some freebies, with “Start” and “Do More” unlimited users getting six months of Google Play Pass, or 12 months with “Play More” or “Get More” (usually $4.99/month). Verizon users can also get a free year of Discovery+ (normally $6.99/month).