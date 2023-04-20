The next foldable phones from vivo are here and it’s clear they are challenging Samsung with the release of its latest smartphones. The X Fold2 and X Flip not only sound surprisingly similar to the Korean juggernaut’s flagship foldable phones, but vivo is also offering competition in the clamshell foldable market now.

X Fold2

The vivo X Fold2 is the follow-up to last year’s model and includes a reworked hinge mechanism, new cameras, 120W wired charging, and the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. The new droplet-style hinge has slimmed down the X Fold2 shaving off 1.5mm while also being lighter and more durable than last year’s X Fold and X Fold Plus. In fact, the X Fold2 has lost over 30 grams compared to its predecessor.

As for displays, the X Fold2 sports an 8.03-inch E6 AMOLED display with a 2160 x 1916 resolution running at 120Hz when opened. When folded, the X Fold2 makes use of a 6.53-inch AMOLED panel with a 2520 x 1080 resolution with a 120Hz refresh rate. Speaking of the displays, both feature a 16MP front-facing camera for selfies and ultrasonic fingerprint sensors for unlocking the device.

There is a triple camera setup on the backside of the X Fold2, including a 50MP main shooter with OIS, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a 12MP 2x portrait lens. There’s also support for up to 20x digital zoom and the camera system is powered by vivo’s own V2 image chip for improved HDR and noise reduction in images and videos. Additionally, the X Fold2 is capable of recording videos in 8K at 30fps and offers a Zeiss Cinematic shooting mode.

The X Fold2 runs Android 13 out of the box utilizing OriginOS 3 featuring several enhancements to take advantage of the larger screen space. For example, the adaptable UI kicks in for compatible apps when the hinge is folded, there’s a taskbar for multitasking, and a remote PC control feature. Powering all of this up is a 4,800mAh battery with support for 120W wired or 50W wireless charging.

You’ll have two variants to choose from with the vivo X Fold2, the first is the 12GB/256GB model priced at CNY 8,999 ($1,308), and the second is the pricier 12GB/512GB model for CNY 9,999 ($1,453).

X Flip

The X Flip is vivo’s first crack at a clamshell foldable, and any competition in this space is welcomed. As with the X Fold 2, the X Flip utilizes the waterdrop hinge mechanism in an effort to address the dreaded screen crease issue. However, unlike the X Fold2, the fingerprint sensor is located on the side with the X Flip.

When unfolded, the X Flip’s main display is a 6.74-inch LTPO AMOLED with an FHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. There is a cut-out in the display for the 32MP front-facing camera, and around the back is the same 50MP Sony sensor with OIS and a 12MP ultra-wide camera. Alongside the camera module, the X Flip sports a 3-inch AMOLED display for texting, social media, viewing maps, and more.

Furthermore, vivo says it is actively working with developers to get as many apps as possible working on the cover display, thus preventing you from needing to open the phone to accomplish most tasks.

Under the hood, the vivo X Flip is powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, 12GB of RAM, and up to 512GB of storage. Keeping it powered up through the day is a 4,400mAh battery with support for 44W fast charging.

Out of the box, the X Flip runs Android 13 with vivo’s Origin OS3 skin, and the phone will be able to operate while folded for taking hands-free selfies. You can even “flip” it around to use the rear-mounted camera for better quality.

The vivo X Flip is available in three different colors and starts at CNY 5,999 ($872) for the 12GB/256GB model, or you can pick up the 12GB/512GB model for CNY 6,699 ($973).