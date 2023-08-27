Vivo has officially added one more tablet to its portfolio- the Vivo Pad Air is now official in China. Earlier this year, Vivo announced the Pad 2 tablet in China, and now the brand brings a slightly affordable version to the Vivo’s Pad series lineup. Vivo packs flagship features in its affordable Pad Air tablet including an 11.5-inch large LCD panel, flagship Qualcomm chipset, a massive 8,500mAh battery, and much more.

Vivo Pad Air is priced at CNY 1,799 (~$247) for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage while the high-end 12GB RAM + 512GB storage version retails at CNY 2,599 (~$357). It comes in three beautiful color options- Free Blue, Easy Silver, and Brave Powder. The Pad Air tablet is now available for sale through Vivo’s official website.

Under the hood, the Pad Air is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chipset coupled with up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB UFS3.1 storage. It runs on Android 13 based on custom OriginOS 3 for tablets. In terms of lenses, the Vivo Pad Air houses an 8MP single rear camera setup at the back, and on the front, it features a 5MP selfie camera.

Vivo Pad Air sports a stunning 11.5-inch IPS LCD panel with a maximum 144Hz refresh rate, 1840 x 2800p resolution, and 540Hz instant touch sampling rate. The panel has P3 wide color gamut support that offers a vibrant and bright picture quality.

It packs a massive 8,500mAh battery with support for 44W fast charging tech. Furthermore, the tablet supports the stylus and magnetic keyboard. Vivo’s Pad Air offers a bunch of connectivity options WiFi 5, Bluetooth v5.2, NFC, Headphone Jack (type C ), and USB Type C for charging and data transfer.