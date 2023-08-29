Vivo is expanding its mid-range V-series lineup with the launch of the latest Vivo V29e smartphone. The smartphone is now official in India and brings trendy features including a Curved AMOLED panel, a 50MP selfie camera, a Snapdragon chipset, and much more. Let’s take a look at the detailed specs, price, and availability of the Vivo 29e smartphone.

Vivo V29e starts at Rs 26,999 ($327) for the base 8GB + 128GB storage variant while the high-end 8GB + 256GB variant costs Rs 28,999 ($350). It comes in Artistic Red and Artistic Blue color options. The smartphone is already up for pre-order through Vivo’s official website and the open sales will commence on September 7.

Powering the Vivo V29e by Qualcomm snapdragon 695 chipsets coupled with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB onboard storage which is further expandable via the microSD card slot. It runs on Android 13 based on Funtouch OS 13 out of the box. The device houses a massive 5,000mAh battery with support for 44W fast charging tech.

For optics, the Vivo V29e has a dual rear camera setup at the back featuring a 64MP primary camera with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) support. The main unit is paired with an 8MP wide-angle lens. On the front, there is a whopping 50MP camera for selfies and video chats.

The smartphone comes with a dual-tone color-changing design glass back which Vivo called an Artistic design. It features a stunning 3D curved 6.78-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate support. The rest of the highlights of the Vivo V29e include an in-display fingerprint sensor, extended RAM 3.0, Night mode, portrait mode, and IP-68 water and dust-resistant rating. The device weighs just 180 grams and is 7.5mm thick.