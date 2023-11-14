Vivo has officially unveiled its latest X series smartphones in China- the Vivo X100 and Vivo X100 Pro. Vivo’s latest high-end flagship smartphones are the first phones announced with MediaTek’s Dimensity 9300 chipset. The successor to the X90 series comes with impressive camera features including ZEISS APO 100mm equivalent periscope lens, offering clear and sharp images. Vivo used the same ZEISS lenses for the X100 series to achieve the best photography experience.

Vivo X100 series is powered by MediaTek’s high-end Dimensity 9300 chipset paired with up to 16GB LPDDR5 RAM and 1TB UFS 4.0 storage. It boots Android 14 based on Origin OS 4 out of the box. Both smartphones feature 6.78-inch 8T LTPO AMOLED displays with a 120Hz refresh rate, up to 3000 nits of peak brightness, and 2,160Hz PWM dimming. Both phones are rated IP68 water and dust-resistant.

Speaking about cameras, the Vivo X100 Pro boasts a triple rear camera setup, featuring a 50MP 1-inch Sony IMX989 main sensor paired with a 50MP ultrawide lens and 50MP telephoto lens- the world’s first mobile telephoto lens certified by Zeiss APO. The periscope module offers 4.3x optical and 100x digital zoom. To take the photography experience next level- Vivo integrated the latest V3 imaging chip based on 6nm that handles the 4k video recording and processing-sided things. On the front, it has a 32MP punch-hole cutout selfie camera for capturing stunning selfies and video chats.

The vanilla variant Vivo X100 features a 50MP IMX920 primary camera coupled with a 64MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom and a 50MP ultrawide lens. The X100 Pro houses a massive 5,400mAh battery with 100W fast wired charging while the base variant boasts a 5,000mAh battery with 120W fast charging support and both support 50W wireless charging.

The Vivo X100 Pro starts at CNY 4,999 (~$685) while the X100 kicks off at CNY 3,999 ($548). Both smartphones come in Orange, Blue, White, and Black color options. Open sales will kick off on November 21 in China while Vivo hasn’t revealed any details about its international availability.