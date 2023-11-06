Last month, Qualcomm announced its most powerful processor to date- the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. Now a direct competitor to Qualcomm, MediaTek today has officially unveiled its latest Dimensity 9300 chipset based on 4nm architecture that will redefine the true performance and efficiency of the flagship smartphone.

Just after the official release of the new MediaTek’s latest fastest processor, the smartphone brands now started teasing their upcoming smartphones powered by the same chipset. Vivo will be the first smartphone brand to release its first smartphone- the Vivo X100 series with MediaTek Dimensity 9300 chipset.

Vivo’s X series smartphones are well known for their camera capabilities and with the X100 series Vivo is bringing a cutting-edge mobile photography experience with advanced imaging sensors. Vivo officially confirmed the availability of the Vivo X100 series which will be launching soon in China.

Ahead of the launch, Vivo reveals key specifications of the upcoming Vivo X100 smartphone. Vivo teased a poster of the Vivo X100 series, revealing four color options- White, Orange, Blue, and Black. Furthermore, Vivo also confirmed that the X100 will feature a 1-inch main sensor, telephoto lens, and V3 imaging chip. It will house a 5,400mAh battery up from 4810mAh in the X90 series and has support for 120W fast wired charging support and 50W wireless charging support.