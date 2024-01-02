San Francisco-based bag and case manufacturer WaterField Designs has kicked off the New Year with the introduction of the Tech Folio Backpack, a sleek and ergonomic laptop bag designed for professionals who demand easy access to their tech tools at all times.

This modern backpack is the perfect solution for individuals who need to carry a 16-inch MacBook Pro, a 12.9-inch tablet, and a plethora of tech accessories in an organized and efficient manner.

Efficiency and Protection in One Refined Package

The Tech Folio Backpack is a sophisticated and ergonomic laptop bag that offers a comfortable and elegant carrying solution suitable for any setting. It features padded compartments for a 16-inch MacBook Pro and a 12.9-inch tablet, a dedicated gear compartment with extensive pockets, and flexible carrying options.

The backpack is designed to keep tech gear protected, organized, and easily accessible, making it the ultimate solution for tech-savvy professionals.

Extensive Organization for Maximum Efficiency

The spacious main compartment of the Tech Folio Backpack includes padded device pockets for a 16-inch MacBook Pro and a 12.9-inch tablet, as well as ample space for work gear, clothing, or other bulky items. The separate full-length accessory compartment boasts 11 pockets of varying sizes, perfect for organizing everything from small SD cards to bulky hard drives.

Foam-padded pockets cradle delicate items, while mesh-faced pockets ensure quick identification and access to accessories like dongles and cords.

Premium Materials and Flexible Carry Options

Crafted from highly water-resistant 1680 denier ballistic nylon or waxed canvas, the Tech Folio Backpack exudes a modern workbag aesthetic that is sure to turn heads. The backpack also features YKK waterproof zippers, custom metal hardware, and firm impact-resistant foam padding for maximum protection.

Additionally, the backpack offers flexible carrying options, including padded ergonomic shoulder straps, a leather-lined handle, and a wheeled suitcase passthrough for added convenience.

Availability and Pricing

The Tech Folio Backpack is available for preorder at a price of $379. Customers can choose from custom 1680 denier black ballistic nylon with a choice of black or chocolate premium, full-grain leather, or waxed canvas with a choice of chocolate or grizzly premium, full-grain leather. The first production run is set to ship on January 19, so tech-savvy professionals can get their hands on this innovative backpack soon.