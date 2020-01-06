Wear OS-powered Suunto 7 arrives with GPS tracking, offline maps

Suunto,a Finnish company predominantly known for sports watches and dive computers, on Sunday announced its first Wear OS smartwatch. Called the Suunto 7, it looks to combine Google-based wearable tech with more robust outdoors features.

The Suunto 7 is a large watch with a 50mm face and a body that’s more than one half-inch thick. It’s water resistant up to 50 meter, uses 24mm watch straps, and weighs in at 70 grams.

Powering the watch is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 3100 processor with 1GB RAM, both of which are par for the course in modern Wear OS watches. The internal battery offers up to 48 hours of life when in time mode or about two days with standard settings.

It will be interesting to see what happens when combining Wear OS with more traditional outdoorsy activities. The Suunto 7 features GPS tracking, a heart rate sensor, sleep tracker, altimeter, and offline maps for outdoors.

Will Suunto customers shift to the Wear OS platform? Will this watch peel away consumers who might have otherwise considered a Garmin or something similar?

The Suunto 7 will be available at the end of January for $499.99 and looks to sell in at least five colors and configurations. Look for it in Black Lime, White Burgundy, Sandstone Rosegold, Graphite Copper, and All Black.