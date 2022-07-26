As temperatures continue to rise all over the place there’s no doubt that summer is in full effect. It’s incredibly hot out there and that’s potentially dangerous for a lot of people. And as some of you may already know, heat isn’t exactly kind to phones, either.

Have you ever found your handset prompting you with a warning about its temperature or that it’s disabling features because it’s too hot? That’s because heat can permanently damage your beloved phone.

On the other end of the spectrum are those extremely cold conditions. Indeed, it’s not just frostbite that you need to worry about as frigid weather can lock a phone up, too. Blame it on those pesky lithium ion batteries.

Then there’s always the threat of water. Sure, your phone might be water resistant or able to take a bath for a few minutes, but what happens if it goes sliding off the side of a boat when you’re out on the lake? It’s not going to float back up to the surface anytime soon.

The West Slope Case, from Cold Case Gear, is the solution to all three of those problems. Priced $60, it’s a thermal pouch that fits pretty much any handset out there, even those that may already have a case on them.

Whether you’re heading out for a day at the beach or planning a trip down the slopes, you’ll want your phone within reach. Thanks to thermal protective pouch you can put your handset inside and use it for listening to music or podcasts, have it on standby for calls, or simply relax knowing your device is accessible.

The West Slope Case is not only waterproof but it floats, too. That’s right, should it go tumbling out of your canoe you won’t have to worry about it sinking to the bottom of a river. And if you want to be extra safe, you can clip the case to your backpack or kayak.

Made in the US, Cold Case Gear has constructed this case with Aerogel Insulation that keeps your phone warm in temperatures as low as -40 degrees. Likewise, it can handle blistering temps as high as 120 degrees, too.







There are no seams or stitches or any entry points for dirt or debris. The only way in and out is through the airtight magnetic closure. The lightweight (3.1oz) pouch is 100% waterproof and submersible up to six feet. And best of all, it’s backed by a lifetime warranty.

Learn more about Cold Case Gear and its West Slope Case at the manufacturer’s website where it’s available to purchase for about $60.